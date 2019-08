- As Newark's water contamination crisis rolls on with no end in sight, members of the faith community are coming together to help residents cope and ask for support from across the nation.

Cases of water were unloaded Sunday at the National Action Network's Newark headquarters and were given away free of charge to anyone in need.

"We're here because we know how important it is for Newark residents to know that we're standing with them in such a time as this," said Pastor Steffie Bartley of the New Hope Memorial Baptist Church.

Thousands of residents in the city have been warned not to drink the water in their homes because of dangerously high lead levels.

Speaking on Sunday, Reverend Al Sharpton said that the water donations were about helping people, not politics. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was also in attendance, but did not speak.

"I asked the Mayor to join the faith leaders as we distribute water, so that we do not cloud the issue of the faith leaders with whatever you have to ask him," Sharpton said.

Mayor Ras Baraka has called a press conference with Governor Murphy at 10 a.m. Monday morning for a major announcement on a permanent remedy to the water crisis. It will come just hours before the city hosts the MTV Video Awards at the Prudential Center for the first time.