- With the prices of airline tickets down in 2019 from the previous two years, the number of travelers is expected to swell significantly this summer, according to experts.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen about 10 million more passengers between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend than during the same period in 2018.

And many of those travelers will pass through the three major airports in the New York City area, the TSA said.

"This summer we're expecting to screen over 2.7 million travelers on peak days," TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell said. "Our dedicated transportation security officers, inspectors, air marshals, and support personnel are working around the clock to ensure traveler security during this record-breaking travel season."

Last summer, John F. Kennedy International Airport ranked second, Newark Liberty International Airport ranked sixth, and LaGuardia Airport ranked 14th among 427 airports nationwide in the number of crew members and passengers screened at checkpoints. Almost 11 million people were screened at JFK alone.

The TSA measures the summer travel season from the Thursday before Memorial day to the Tuesday after Labor Day. This year, that means May 23 through Sept. 3.

"Travelers should plan to get to the airport two hours prior to a domestic flight and three hours prior to an international flight to ensure that they have ample time to account for traffic, parking and navigating through the airport," the TSA urged travelers in a news release. "It is advisable to check-in for a flight ahead of time, either on the air carrier's website or mobile app, to allow even more time to get through security and relax at the gate."