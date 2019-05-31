< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. More News Stories multiple injuries</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/cancer-deaths-continue-to-decline"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_cancerscreeningfile_053119_1559332379954_7338028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cancer deaths continue to decline overall for men, women and kids in US, report finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/cancer-deaths-continue-to-decline">Cancer deaths continue to decline overall for men, women and kids in US, report finds</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/let-me-merge-led-message-board-for-cars-lets-you-communicate-with-surrounding-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/roadwave_1559333481862_7337697_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Let me merge': LED message board for cars lets you communicate with surrounding drivers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/let-me-merge-led-message-board-for-cars-lets-you-communicate-with-surrounding-drivers">'Let me merge': LED message board for cars lets you communicate with surrounding drivers</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings">Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries">Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/cancer-deaths-continue-to-decline">Cancer deaths continue to decline overall for men, women and kids in US, report finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/let-me-merge-led-message-board-for-cars-lets-you-communicate-with-surrounding-drivers">'Let me merge': LED message board for cars lets you communicate with surrounding drivers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings">Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/11-foot-alligator-breaks-into-florida-home">11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas">Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas Posted May 31 2019 02:25PM EDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410108930.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410108930");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410108930-410108903"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410108930-410108903" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/ArkansasFlooding_1559327086258_7337504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 02:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410108930" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>DARDANELLE, Ark. (AP) - A levee breached Friday along the Arkansas River, prompting a flash flood warning and evacuation of a rural area in western Arkansas.</p> <p>Officials said the levee breached at Dardanelle, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. Yell County officials had anticipated the breach and urged residents in the nearby Holla Bend area to evacuate Thursday.</p> <p>The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said crews went door to door to recommend evacuation for about 160 homes.</p> <p>Yell County Emergency Manager Jeff Gilkey told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that rapid currents from the river ripped a 40-foot (12-meter) section from the levee. Aerial video posted by the sheriff's office Friday showed water pouring through the hole.</p> <p>"There was nothing we could do to stop it," Gilkey said.</p> <p>National Weather Service data showed a dip in the water level at Dardanelle, likely due to the breach. A flash flood warning was issued early Friday for the area, and forecasters said residents should be prepared for rapidly rising water. Local officials said they were uncertain where the water would end up.</p> <p>"Water is going to do what it wants to do," Yell County Judge Mark Thone told reporters at a news conference. "We're just trying to head this off."</p> <p>The levee breached because of ongoing flooding along the Arkansas River, which began in Oklahoma. Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump approved the state's request for a disaster declaration in 16 counties affected by the flooding. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the declaration will help the state minimize the loss, but added that "this is far from over."</p> <p>Entergy Arkansas said Friday that it does not anticipate any impact to its nuclear plant near the Arkansas River in Russellville.</p> <p>In Fort Smith, the state's second-largest city, the river levels held steady at above-record levels Friday. Officials there said they wouldn't know the extent of the damage until the water receded, which could take days, if not longer.</p> <p>In northeastern Oklahoma, residents forced from their homes by flooding made plans to return as the river recedes. The National Weather Service said Friday the Arkansas River's level at Tulsa has dropped almost 4 feet from Wednesday's crest and will continue to recede through the weekend. More News Stories

Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries
By fox5dc.com staff
Posted May 31 2019 04:57PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 05:13PM EDT
Police are responding to the scene of a reported active shooter at the Virginia Beach Courthouse.

Police say that multiple people have been injured.

According to police, there appears to be only one shooter, and that shooter has been taken into custody.

Sharp rise in sex-abuse allegations, U.S. Catholic Church reports
By David Crary, AP
Posted May 31 2019 04:38PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 04:40PM EDT
Quantifying its vast sex-abuse crisis, the U.S. Roman Catholic Church said Friday that allegations of child sex abuse by clerics more than doubled in its latest 12-month reporting period and that its spending on victim compensation and child protection surged above $300 million.

During the period from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, 1,385 adults came forward with 1,455 allegations of abuse, according to the annual report of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection. That was up from 693 allegations in the previous year. The report attributed much of the increase to a victim compensation program implemented in five dioceses in New York state.

According to the report, Catholic dioceses and religious orders spent $301.6 million during the reporting period on payments to victims, legal fees and child-protection efforts. That was up 14% from the previous year and double the amount spent in the 2014 fiscal year.

Cancer deaths continue to decline overall for men, women and kids in US, report finds
By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted May 31 2019 03:48PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 04:33PM EDT
The overall cancer mortality rate continues to decline for men, women and children in the U.S., according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer.

But a special section of the report, which was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute on Thursday, focused on men and women ages 20 to 49 and found that new cases of cancer and mortality rates increased for women.

The annual report is a collaboration between the National Cancer Institute, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Cancer Society and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries. multiple injuries" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An active shooter situation was reported at a Virginia Beach courthouse, according to police. (Video courtesy of WAVY-TV)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are responding to the scene of a reported active shooter at the Virginia Beach Courthouse.</p><p>Police say that multiple people have been injured.</p><p>According to police, there appears to be only one shooter, and that shooter has been taken into custody.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-catholic-church-sex-abuse-allegations-rise" title="Sharp rise in sex-abuse allegations, U.S. Catholic Church reports" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sharp rise in sex-abuse allegations, U.S. Catholic Church reports</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Crary, AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Quantifying its vast sex-abuse crisis, the U.S. Roman Catholic Church said Friday that allegations of child sex abuse by clerics more than doubled in its latest 12-month reporting period and that its spending on victim compensation and child protection surged above $300 million.</p><p>During the period from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, 1,385 adults came forward with 1,455 allegations of abuse, according to the annual report of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection . That was up from 693 allegations in the previous year. The report attributed much of the increase to a victim compensation program implemented in five dioceses in New York state.</p><p>According to the report, Catholic dioceses and religious orders spent $301.6 million during the reporting period on payments to victims, legal fees and child-protection efforts. Featured Videos

Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries

Cancer deaths continue to decline overall for men, women and kids in US, report finds

'Let me merge': LED message board for cars lets you communicate with surrounding drivers

Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings 