- The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging customers not to eat several different meat and poultry products sold at Target stores on Long Island.

According to the FSIS, the products were sold on June 17, 2019 at Target stores located at 98 Veterans Memorial highway in Commack and at 160 North Research Place in Central Islip, New York.

The products are being recalled by C&S Wholesale Grocers due to temperature abuse during transportation, which could result in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens, according to the FSIS.

Temperature abuse can result in the growth of the proliferation of Staphylococcus aureus, Shiga-toxin producing E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

While all remaining inventory of the recalled items have been removed from the stores and destroyed, FSIS is still concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who has purchased the items is being urged not to eat them and instead to throw them away or return them.

Customers may also contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for assistance and a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Products purchased at any other Target store are not affected by this recall.

The list of products and UPC code numbers for products sold at the Commack location can be found here.

The list of products, product labels and UPC code numbers for products sold at the Central Islip location can be found here.