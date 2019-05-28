< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CUNY students to rebuild homes in Puerto Rico May 28 2019 07:01PM EDT 28 2019 07:01PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409418767_409418093_196694",video:"568724",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"More%2520than%2520200%2520CUNY%2520Service%2520Corps%2520students%2520will%2520be%2520heading%2520to%2520Puerto%2520Rico%2520to%2520help%2520rebuild%2520homes%2520as%2520part%2520of%2520New%2520York%2520Stand%2520with%2520Puerto%2520Rico%2520Recovery%2520and%2520Rebuilding%2520initiative%252C%2520launched%2520last%2520year%2520by%2520Gov.%2520Andrew%2520Cuomo.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_568724_1800.mp4?Expires=1653692485&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_b7Q8dgKrozj4aCEIsccpcEsQoQ",eventLabel:"Students%20helping%20Puerto%20Rico-409418093",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Frebuilding-puerto-rico-cuny-students"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jessica Formoso, FOX 5 NY
Posted May 28 2019 07:02PM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 07:01PM EDT src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409418767-409418078" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Students_helping_Puerto_Rico_0_7320401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409418767" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - More than 200 CUNY Service Corps students will be heading to Puerto Rico to help rebuild homes as part of New York Stand with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding initiative, launched last year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.</p><p>More than a year and a half ago, Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico, causing catastrophic damage. Nearly 3,000 people died in the aftermath. Those who survived lost it all.</p><p>The island is still struggling to get back on its feet.</p><p>Among the students going to Puerto Rico is Nischal Giri. He knows all too well the pain of a natural disaster.</p><p>"I was badly injured. I was stuck in a building," Giri said. "It will be forever in my memory."</p><p>Giri will never forget April 25, 2015, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit his native Nepal. He was buried alive for 45 minutes. A stranger pulled him out of the rubble.</p><p>He now wants to pay if forward to help those in need in Puerto Rico.</p><p>Seven groups will be heading to Puerto Rico. 