- More than 200 CUNY Service Corps students will be heading to Puerto Rico to help rebuild homes as part of New York Stand with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding initiative, launched last year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

More than a year and a half ago, Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico, causing catastrophic damage. Nearly 3,000 people died in the aftermath. Those who survived lost it all.

The island is still struggling to get back on its feet.

Among the students going to Puerto Rico is Nischal Giri. He knows all too well the pain of a natural disaster.

"I was badly injured. I was stuck in a building," Giri said. "It will be forever in my memory."

Giri will never forget April 25, 2015, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit his native Nepal. He was buried alive for 45 minutes. A stranger pulled him out of the rubble.

He now wants to pay if forward to help those in need in Puerto Rico.

Seven groups will be heading to Puerto Rico. The first group leaves this Sunday.