- 'Real Housewives of New York' star Luann de Lesseps was reportedly handcuffed and ordered back to jail during a probation hearing in Palm Beach Couty, Florida.

Her time behind bars Thursday morning was brief- an hour, according to the Daily Mail.

De Lesseps, 54, was in court after failing an alcohol test and not participating in court-mandated counseling and AA sessions.

The judge set new probation orders including weekly counseling calls with her psychiatrist and monthly in-person sessions. De Lesseps must take an abuse medication as prescribed by her doctor and maintain her SoberLink breathalyzer monitoring device, reported the Daily Mail.

The cabaret singer was initially arrested in 2017 following a wild scene at a hotel in Palm Beach. De Lesseps had locked herself in a hotel bathroom when police arrived to answer a call about a couple breaking into a hotel room. She later pled guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

De Lesseps once told People magazine that she took her sobriety "very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle.”

Last year, de Lesseps told FOX 5 NY morning program, Good Day New York, that the temptation to drink was always present.

"All the temptations are around us every day. You're the one who picks up (the drink)," said de Lesseps.