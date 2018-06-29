Rare great white shark sighting in Mediterranean near Spain

A Spanish marine conservation group says it has seen a great white shark in Spanish waters in the Mediterranean Sea, a rare sighting.

The Alnitak-Conservation in Action group posted a photo on its Facebook page of what it says is a 5-meter (16½-foot) great white shark that its researchers spotted near the Balearic Island of Cabrera just south of Mallorca.

The group's head marine biologist Ricardo Sagarminaga, says the sighting took place Thursday, June 28th at about 10 a.m. They said they watched the shark for more than an hour.

Over the years, there have been unconfirmed sightings and rumors, but this is the first scientific confirmation of the presence of a great white in Spanish waters for at least 30 years, according to the group.

Alnitak says the sighting was photographed and witnessed by a crew of 10 people from five countries.

The group's man goal is collecting data on sea turtles, sperm whales, dolphins, manta rays and bluefin tuna; as well as studying the presence of microplastics in the sea. They are also heavily involved in public outreach and education highlighting the importance of marine conservation.

With the Associated Press