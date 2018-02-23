Rapper G Herbo, 2 others charged with illegal gun possession after South Loop traffic stop

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago rapper G Herbo and two other men are facing weapons charges after they were allegedly caught with loaded guns during a traffic stop Thursday night in the South Loop.

Central District officers conducted the stop about 10:35 p.m. in the first block of East Roosevelt Road, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

Herbert Wright, 22, of the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood; Deavonte Royale Kimble, 25, of Compton, California; and Marchello Walton, 36, of Phenix City, Alabama, were all arrested after the stop when the officers found that they were each armed with a loaded gun, police said.

Wright is a rapper who performs under the name G Herbo and has collaborated with artists including Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Chief Keef and Common, according to his website.

G Herbo was scheduled to perform Friday night at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but the show was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to the venue’s website.

Each of the men was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon in a vehicle without a FOID card, police said.

Wright’s bail was set at $25,000 during a hearing Friday before Judge John F. Lyke Jr. and his next court date was scheduled for March 2, according to Cook County court records. Walton’s bail was set at $10,000 while Kimble’s was set at $15,000 and they were both due back in court March 1.