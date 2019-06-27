< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rapinoe stands by statement about not going to White House

Posted Jun 27 2019 03:50PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 03:51PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/rapinoe-stands-by-statement-white-house-statement" addthis:title="Rapinoe stands by statement about not going to White House"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415097397.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415097397");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415097397-415097336"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. women&rsquo;s national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks at a news conference on Thursday, June, 27, 2019, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Anne M. Peterson)." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>U.S. women’s national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks at a news conference on Thursday, June, 27, 2019, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Anne M. Peterson).</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415097397-415097336" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. women&rsquo;s national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks at a news conference on Thursday, June, 27, 2019, in Paris, France. By ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415097397" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>PARIS (AP) - Megan Rapinoe said Thursday that she stands by previous comments that she would not visit the White House if the United States wins the Women's World Cup.</p> <p>"I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive," she said. "My mom would be very upset about that."</p> <p>Rapinoe spoke at a previously scheduled news conference a day after President Donald Trump called out the U.S. women's national team star on Twitter. Trump referenced a video that surfaced on Twitter in recent days, posting: "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team."</p> <p>Trump said he would invite the U.S. team "win or lose."</p> <p>Earlier in the week, Trump had also told The Hill that it wasn't appropriate for Rapinoe to protest during the national anthem.</p> <p>Rapinoe's initial comments were made during an interview for a magazine in January in which she was asked if she was excited about the prospect of going to the White House. In a video excerpt of the interview posted Tuesday, she can be seen using a profanity when she says she's not going. She also expressed doubts the team would be invited.</p> <p>U.S. coach Jill Ellis said she didn't feel the controversy over the comments would be a distraction for the team, which is preparing for Friday night's quarterfinal match against France.</p> <p>"I think this team has a remarkable focus. We all support Megan. She knows that. We know we have each other's backs in there," Ellis said. "I think for our players, there's only one purpose, one mission, why we're here. Comments, media, whatever, it has always been something I think we can block out pretty easily."</p> <p>Rapinoe also said she didn't believe the comments would be divisive on the team.</p> <p>"We're very open with each other, obviously everyone knows who I am. I didn't make the comments at a press conference here. They were made months ago, just kind of resurfacing," she said. "I think, if anything, it just fires everybody up a little bit more."</p> <p>Rapinoe started kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to show solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did it before NFL games to protest social and racial injustice. But the United States Soccer Federation then adopted a policy that requires players to stand.</p> <p>Now she stands, but she has been criticized for not singing and putting her hand over her heart like other players.</p> <p>Rapinoe, who is gay, has also frequently spoken out about politics and has criticized the Trump administration and its policies in the past.</p> <p>"Considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have, in using it for good and for leaving the game in a better - and hopefully the world in a better place - I don't think that I would want to go," she said Thursday, "and I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn't feel the same way, doesn't fight for the same things that we fight for."</p> <p>Teammate Ali Krieger tweeted in support of Rapinoe, saying that she, too, would skip a White House visit.</p> <p>"I don't support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable," Krieger posted.</p> <p>Alex Morgan told Time Magazine last month that she would not visit the White House if the U.S. team was invited. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/county-clerks-ask-feds-review-ny-immigrant-license-law" title="County clerks ask feds to review NY immigrant license law" data-articleId="415096236" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>County clerks ask feds to review NY immigrant license law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A county clerk in upstate New York is seeking a federal review of a new state law authorizing driver's licenses for immigrants who are in the country illegally.</p><p>Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner, a Republican, wrote to President Donald Trump this week asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to determine the law's constitutionality. Hayner is leading the effort on behalf of 30 other county clerks.</p><p>Hayner told The Associated Press on Thursday that clerks who follow the state law would be violating their oath of office, which requires them to uphold federal laws, including immigration laws. He also said that county employees are not trained to verify the foreign passports listed as acceptable identification under the new law.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/murphy-says-there-wont-be-a-state-government-shutdown" title="Murphy says there won't be a state government shutdown" data-articleId="415095491" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Murphy says there won't be a state government shutdown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - State parks and beaches will be open for the run-up to the Fourth of July holiday, and there won't be a state government shutdown, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.</p><p>Murphy announced his decision to enact the budget that lawmakers sent him at a news conference at Secaucus' train station. He said he's still reviewing the $38.7 billion plan, but promised to enact it before Sunday's deadline. New Jersey's constitution requires a balanced budget be in place by July 1.</p><p>"I cannot and will not subject our residents to the inconveniences they would suffer under a shutdown," Murphy said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ford-asks-dealer-to-end-free-shotgun-promotion-after-fatal-shooting-at-california-store" title="Ford asks dealer to end free shotgun promotion after fatal shooting at California store" data-articleId="415099050" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;Chatom Ford" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ford asks dealer to end free shotgun promotion after fatal shooting at California store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Alabama Ford dealership that went viral this week for a "God, Guns and Freedom" Fourth of July promotion offering a free shotgun, American flag and Bible with every vehicle purchased has ended it at the request of the automaker .</p><p>But not completely.</p><p>Chatom Ford general manager Colin Ward told The Detroit Free Press than a Ford representative contacted him on Wednesday to ask him to cancel the promotion out of respect to the victims of Tuesday’s shooting at a California Ford dealership that left three dead.</p> </div> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-seeks-2020-census-delay-after-supreme-court-blocks-citizenship-question"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="trump default pic_1557174366957.jpg-400801-400801-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>President Trump seeks 2020 census delay after Supreme Court blocks citizenship question</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/private-island-in-the-long-island-sound-on-sale-for-just-13m"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Private_islands_for_sale_near_NYC_0_7450653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Private_islands_for_sale_near_NYC_0_20190627172632"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Private island in the Long Island Sound on sale for just $13M</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-cookie-or-the-money-subway-restaurant-robber-got-a-cookie-after-demanding-money"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/D9_Xo_2XsAAaFuY_1561656232614_7450479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="D9_Xo_2XsAAaFuY_1561656232614-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"Cookie or the money": Subway restaurant robber got a cookie after demanding money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/homeowner-of-property-is-person-of-interest-in-missing-utah-university-student-case-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561656055285.jpg_7450728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police combing a Salt Lake City home for clues on the whereabouts of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck named its owner as a "person of interest" Thursday. 