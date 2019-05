- May 31, 2019 will mark the last day that iconic radio station WPLJ 95.5 will broadcast.

Morning host Todd Pettingill made the announcement with a montage of audio from the station’s history.

"95.5 WPLJ signed on the air in 1971. May 31, 2019 will be our final broadcast."

Owner Cumulus Media sold PLJ to Christian broadcaster Educational Media Foundation in February. The new Christian contemporary station K-Love (WKLV) will take over the 95.5 channel June 1, RadioInsight reports.

'Power 95'- as it was once called- started off as album-oriented rock station. It later transitioned to playing Top 40 contemporary hits. It now plays a hybrid of pop hit and adult contemporary.