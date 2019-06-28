< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. R. Kelly judge orders lawyers not to talk about new evidence By MICHAEL TARM, AP Legal Affairs Writer
Posted Jul 31 2019 02:28PM EDT Kelly judge orders lawyers not to talk about new evidence"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421374742.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421374742");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421374742-417705260"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421374742-417705260" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/r-kelly-judge-orders-lawyers-not-to-talk-about-new-evidence">MICHAEL TARM, AP Legal Affairs Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421374742" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge in Chicago Wednesday barred attorneys from divulging new evidence in R. Kelly's child pornography case, saying he wants to ensure the celebrity case is tried in court, not in the media.</p> <p>The R&B singer's attorneys objected to Judge Harry Leinenweber's protective order, complaining it would unfairly muzzle them as Kelly's accusers appeared on TV shows and documentaries characterizing the evidence.</p> <p>"They are all giving their version of the facts. ... We should be able to respond," said one of Kelly's lawyers, Michael Leonard. "They are putting (evidence) in the public domain and tainting the jury pool."</p> <p>Prosecutor Angel Krull disputed the portrayal of witnesses speaking widely in public, saying only one of five accusers spoke in the Lifetime documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly," that earlier this year helped renew interest in allegations levelled at Kelly for decades.</p> <p>More generally, she said that "the vast majority of our evidence has never seen the light of day" and should be held from public scrutiny until trial.</p> <p>Kelly, 52, is jailed in the case on charges that also include coercing minors to engage in sex. Marshals are transporting him to New York for a Friday arraignment on related charges, and he faces similar Illinois charges brought by Cook County prosecutors. Kelly, who didn't attend Wednesday's hearing in Chicago, has denied any wrongdoing.</p> <p>Leinenweber's order isn't a gag on all public comments by lawyers. For now, they simply can't speak about evidence not yet released publicly. He told defense lawyers Wednesday that they can always come back to court and ask him for permission to speak publicly on new evidence if Kelly's accusers or their spokesmen comment on it first.</p> <p>The judge also said he'd like to aim for an April 2020 trial. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/can-the-dutch-reach-save-cyclists-lives-" title="Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?" data-articleId="421694100" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A retired doctor is hoping people will try a new method for opening their car door to help keep cyclists safe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cyclist died on Monday in New York City because a driver in a parked car opened the door without looking behind them. </p><p>Now, a retired doctor is hoping people will try a method of opening car doors to prevent such incidents, called the “Dutch reach.” </p><p>Dr. Michael Charney says that the Dutch reach requires the driver to open the car door with the opposite hand, forcing your body to twist and look behind you.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/father-of-twins-found-dead-in-court" title="No grand jury indictment yet for dad of dead twins" data-articleId="421603582" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/No_grand_jury_action_for_father_of_twins_0_7566616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/No_grand_jury_action_for_father_of_twins_0_7566616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/No_grand_jury_action_for_father_of_twins_0_7566616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/No_grand_jury_action_for_father_of_twins_0_7566616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/No_grand_jury_action_for_father_of_twins_0_7566616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Prosecutors say they need more time to investigate possibly bringing a case against the father who said he forgot about his twin babies, left them in a sweltering car, and returned from work to find them dead." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No grand jury indictment yet for dad of dead twins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 10:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A grand jury had not yet decided to pursue a criminal case against a father who left his twin one-year-old children in a hot car in the Bronx. The children died.</p><p>Juan Rodriguez, 39, was joined by his wife and three children in Bronx Criminal Court Thursday.</p><p>The Bronx district attorney's office was investigating Rodriguez's claim that he forgot his babies were inside the vehicle while he worked his eight-hour shift.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/opening-statements-begin-in-proud-boys-trial" title="Opening statements begin in ‘Proud Boys' trial" data-articleId="421689074" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Opening statement and expert testimony have begun in the trial of two members of the right-wing group the "Proud Boys" for their attack on multiple members of the left-wing group "Antifa"." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Opening statements begin in ‘Proud Boys' trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Opening statement and expert testimony have begun in the trial of two members of the right-wing group the "Proud Boys" for their attack on multiple members of the left-wing group "Antifa" following a talk by the Proud Boys founder in October 2018.</p><p>The defendants, Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman, have been charged with attempted assault and riot. Proecutors are relying on vide of the street brawl because the four Antifa members who were attacked have not been identified or cooperated with authorities.</p><p>The Proud Boys describe themselves as a "Western Chauvinist" group, advocating the superiority of Western culture. Meanwhile, Antifa is short for antifascist, and is a left-wing group that believes in confronting those they deem fascist in the streets. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/can-the-dutch-reach-save-cyclists-lives-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_20190801215924"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-of-twins-found-dead-in-court"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No grand jury indictment yet for dad of dead twins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/opening-statements-begin-in-proud-boys-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_20190801211349"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Opening statements begin in ‘Proud Boys' trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/we-rescue-citizens-both-big-and-small-firefighters-free-adorable-raccoons-head-from-grate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Newton firefighters rescued an adorable raccoon who got its head stuck in a sewer grate. 