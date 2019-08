A 19-year-old from East Elmhurst was arrested by FBI agents for allegedly planning a terrorist knife attack in Queens. (FOX 5 NY) A 19-year-old from East Elmhurst was arrested by FBI agents for allegedly planning a terrorist knife attack in Queens. (FOX 5 NY)

Awais Chudhary chatted about his plans online and tried to buy a "tactical knife from an undercover agent," reported the NY Daily News.

He also allegedly texted agents about his plot as an ISIS supporter.

Chudhary was arrested when he went to pick up the knife.

Agents also stormed his home on Butler Street as part of their investigation Thursday night.

Chudhary was due in Brooklyn Federal Court Friday.

The FBI tweeted about the arrest:

"An individual was arrested in a national security investigation today. Further information will be released when appropriate. There is no current public safety issue as a result of the arrest."