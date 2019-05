- Seven residents of the Chapin Home for Aging in Jamaica, Queens, are 100 years old or older. They were celebrated on Friday as part of the facility's Century Club.

Among them are Mary DeVito, 101, and Lillie Bivins, 103.

Frances Cattone, who was born in the Bronx, is close behind them. She will be 99 next month. The mother of five daughters served in the U.S. Marines stateside during World War II.

Grace Florio, 98, says she has always been a healthy eater and loved to dance.