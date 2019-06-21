< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mysterious white orbs spotted in Midwestern skies spark social media speculation Mysterious white orbs spotted in Midwestern skies spark social media speculation Mysterious white orbs spotted in Midwestern skies spark social media speculation <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414072313" data-article-version="1.0">Race for Queens district attorney heats up</h1> Race for Queens district attorney heats up <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/AP_QUEENS_DA_CANDIDATES_062119_1561154022343_7431212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/AP_QUEENS_DA_CANDIDATES_062119_1561154022343_7431212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/AP_QUEENS_DA_CANDIDATES_062119_1561154022343_7431212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/AP_QUEENS_DA_CANDIDATES_062119_1561154022343_7431212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/AP_QUEENS_DA_CANDIDATES_062119_1561154022343_7431212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Queens DA candidates (L-R) Jose Nieves, Mina Malik, Betty Lugo, Gregory Lasak, Rory Lancman, Melinda Katz, and Tiffany Caban at a forum at St. John's University, New York, June 13, 2019. (AP)" />
<figcaption>Queens DA candidates (L-R) Jose Nieves, Mina Malik, Betty Lugo, Gregory Lasak, Rory Lancman, Melinda Katz, and Tiffany Caban at a forum at St. John's University, New York, June 13, 2019. (AP)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/AP_QUEENS_DA_CANDIDATES_062119_1561154022343_7431212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/AP_QUEENS_DA_CANDIDATES_062119_1561154022343_7431212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Queens DA candidates (L-R) Jose Nieves, Mina Malik, Betty Lugo, Gregory Lasak, Rory Lancman, Melinda Katz, and Tiffany Caban at a forum at St. John's University, New York, June 13, 2019. (AP)" /> (AP) (AP) (AP) <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By Karen Matthews, AP</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:58PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>

<p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - The last time Queens got a new district attorney, in 1991, the borough that birthed Donald Trump and the fictional Archie Bunker was reeling from gang warfare and crying out for a tough-as-nails approach to crime.</p>
<p>This year, the candidate getting the most attention in the race to become the borough's next top prosecutor is a 31-year-old public defender whose top priorities are ending "racist law enforcement" and mass incarceration.</p>
<p>Six candidates are competing in the June 25 Democratic primary, which is shaping up as another battle between moderate Democrats and the party's left wing — and a test of the influence wielded by the far left's young standard-bearer, Queens Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.</p>
<p>The winner will be strongly favored to win a November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown, who died last month at age 86. A seventh candidate, City Councilman Rory Lancman, dropped out Friday.</p> <p>Nearly every person in the race has pledged support for criminal justice reforms popular among Democrats — like reduced prosecutions for marijuana offenses.</p> <p>But the candidate furthest to the left, Tiffany Caban, has promised to redefine the job.</p> <p>Caban says she would end prosecutions for crimes including subway fare evasion, unlicensed driving, prostitution and recreational drug use while seeking shorter sentences for some felonies. She is also threatening to prosecute federal immigration agents "who exceed their authority and endanger our communities."</p> <p>She believes the borough is ready for that kind of change, and she's carrying endorsements from Ocasio-Cortez, senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and The New York Times.</p> <p>"Each win has really reinforced for our community members just how powerful and strong we are when we stand together and we make it very clear what kinds of changes we see in our community," Caban said. "No matter what, I think that we have built something pretty special and incredible and powerful. Since we got into the field the candidates have literally changed their policy positions to meet us where we're at, to a degree."</p> <p>Caban, who introduces herself as "a queer Latina from a working-class family" and would be the first person of color to hold the office, still faces long odds.</p> <p>The favored candidate among state and county party leaders, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.</p> <p>A seasoned politician, Katz, 53, served in the state Assembly from 1994 to 1999 and on the City Council from 2002 to 2009. She narrowly lost a 1998 Democratic congressional primary to Anthony Weiner, who was later forced to quit Congress in a sexting scandal.</p> <p>Katz, a lawyer, has never worked as a prosecutor, but said in an interview Friday that her long history of working with community groups and religious institutions in Queens makes her a better candidate than the newcomer, Caban.</p> <p>"The biggest factor that distinguishes us is that in order to institute criminal justice reform while still keeping our families safe in the borough you need to have the trust of the community," Katz said. "You can't introduce yourself to the community on Jan. 1 (inauguration day). It's not going to work."</p> <p>The fact that Caban has emerged as a serious contender illustrates how much the political landscape has shifted in Queens, which by no accident was the setting for the 1970s sitcom "All In the Family," the biting show featuring Carroll O'Connor as a loudmouthed bigot.</p> <p>Ocasio-Cortez, the onetime bartender and Democratic Socialists of America activist, upended the political world last year when she defeated 20-year incumbent congressman Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary and went on to win the general election in November, but it's unclear whether her endorsement can swing a race in a borough of 2.4 million people.</p> <p>Longtime Democratic operative Hank Sheinkopf said it'll be earthshaking if Caban even comes close to beating the better-known Katz.</p> <p>"If Caban comes within 10 of Katz or wins it's the second stage in the revolution that began in New York politics with the defeat of Crowley," Sheinkopf said. "It tells you that there's a new generation that is better organized, that has an entirely different agenda and that has the capacity to seize power."</p> <p>The other candidates in the race are former judge and Queens Assistant District Attorney Gregory Lasak, former District of Columbia Deputy Attorney General Mina Malik, former Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Betty Lugo and former New York Deputy Attorney General Jose Nieves.</p> <p>Brown, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 1991 and re-elected six times without significant opposition, took office at a time when there were more than 2,000 murders a year in New York City and politicians all promised to fight crime. One of his first actions upon taking office was to dismiss murder charges that had been filed against a group of police officers in the death of a Puerto Rican car theft suspect, who was choked to death during his arrest.</p> <p>The election to succeed Brown is taking place at a time when there are fewer than 300 murders a year in the city and calls to reform the criminal justice system have supplanted calls to lock people up.</p> <p>Either Katz, Caban, Lugo or Malik would be the first woman to serve as Queens district attorney.</p> <p>Lasak, 66, spent two dozen years in the Queens district attorney's office before serving as a judge, making him the most qualified candidate by traditional measures.</p> <p>"As a prosecutor, I put away some of the worst criminals in Queens history," he said in the debate before pivoting to tout his work in the "wrong man unit" that freed wrongfully convicted defendants.</p> <p>The candidates clashed on prostitution at a debate on TV station NY1, with class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-immigration-authorities-ice-arrests" title="How U.S. immigration authorities make arrests" data-articleId="414107876" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DHS_ICE_ERO_NEW_YORK_FILE_062119_1561165903134_7431926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DHS_ICE_ERO_NEW_YORK_FILE_062119_1561165903134_7431926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DHS_ICE_ERO_NEW_YORK_FILE_062119_1561165903134_7431926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DHS_ICE_ERO_NEW_YORK_FILE_062119_1561165903134_7431926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DHS_ICE_ERO_NEW_YORK_FILE_062119_1561165903134_7431926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during an enforcement surge in New York in May 2019. (U.S. Department of Homeland Security)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How U.S. immigration authorities make arrests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Astrid Galvan and Nomaan Merchant, AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Immigrant families and advocates are warning about arrests planned around the country by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. But little is known about the agency's work and how it carries out arrests of people suspected of being in the country illegally. Here's a look at the agency known widely as ICE:</p><p>WHAT CAN THEY DO</p><p>Immigration and Customs Enforcement is in charge of arresting and deporting immigrants who lack legal status.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup" title="US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup" data-articleId="414107720" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women's National Team will go against Spain in the knockout round of the Women's World Cup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team will face off against Spain Monday in the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, reached the knockout stage for the first time in only their second-ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>RELATED: USWNT soccer games generate more revenue than U.S. men’s games, audit report shows</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/aspca-cats-kittens-adoption-event" title="Cats and kittens seeking forever homes available at an adoption event in the Bronx" data-articleId="414104429" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Courtesy of ASPCA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cats and kittens seeking forever homes available at an adoption event in the Bronx</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New Yorkers looking to add a bundle of fur to their families can come to meet prospective pets of the feline persuasion in the Bronx on Sunday.</p><p>The ASPCA is hosting a mobile adoption event for cats and kittens at the Riverdale Y Sunday Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 23.</p><p>"Each year, the ASPCA welcomes hundreds of young kittens born during the feline breeding season, or 'kitten season,' which extends from spring to fall," the ASPCA said in an announcement. "The first round of kittens that arrived at our nursery this year are now ready for adoption to safe, loving homes."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The USWNT celebrate scoring a goal during one of their Group F matches at the Women's World Cup alongside an image of Virginia Torrecilla of Spain challenging Li Yang of China at a Group B match. (Photos via Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sanctuary-older-dogs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_7431635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_20190621235155"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sanctuary helps older dogs live with love and dignity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-are-those-mysterious-white-orbs-spotted-in-midwestern-skies-spark-social-media-speculation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Floating%20objects%20NWS%20-%2016x9_1561162468051.jpg_7431651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The National Weather Service in Kansas City said it had “no explanation” for the floating objects in the sky. (Photo credit: National Weather Service Kansas City)" title="Floating objects NWS - 16x9_1561162468051.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>What are those? Mysterious white orbs spotted in Midwestern skies spark social media speculation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-administration-argues-detained-migrant-children-may-not-necessarily-need-soap-toothbrushes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/border%20THUMB_1561162999970.jpg_7431582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Minors are seen as they exercise in a common area at the Homestead shelter for unaccompanied migrant children on April 08, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;USWNT&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrate&#x20;scoring&#x20;a&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;their&#x20;Group&#x20;F&#x20;matches&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Virginia&#x20;Torrecilla&#x20;of&#x20;Spain&#x20;challenging&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Li&#x20;Yang&#x20;of&#x20;China&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Group&#x20;B&#x20;match&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/aspca-cats-kittens-adoption-event" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/ASPCA_KITTENS_MOBILE_VAN_3_062019_1561070606475_7427343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;ASPCA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cats and kittens seeking forever homes available at an adoption event in the Bronx</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sanctuary-older-dogs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_7431635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_7431635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_7431635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_7431635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_7431635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sanctuary helps older dogs live with love and dignity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-are-those-mysterious-white-orbs-spotted-in-midwestern-skies-spark-social-media-speculation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Floating%20objects%20NWS%20-%2016x9_1561162468051.jpg_7431651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Floating%20objects%20NWS%20-%2016x9_1561162468051.jpg_7431651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Floating%20objects%20NWS%20-%2016x9_1561162468051.jpg_7431651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Floating%20objects%20NWS%20-%2016x9_1561162468051.jpg_7431651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Floating%20objects%20NWS%20-%2016x9_1561162468051.jpg_7431651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;National&#x20;Weather&#x20;Service&#x20;in&#x20;Kansas&#x20;City&#x20;said&#x20;it&#x20;had&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;no&#x20;explanation&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;floating&#x20;objects&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;sky&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;National&#x20;Weather&#x20;Service&#x20;Kansas&#x20;City&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>What are those? Mysterious white orbs spotted in Midwestern skies spark social media speculation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-administration-argues-detained-migrant-children-may-not-necessarily-need-soap-toothbrushes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/border%20THUMB_1561162999970.jpg_7431582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/border%20THUMB_1561162999970.jpg_7431582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/border%20THUMB_1561162999970.jpg_7431582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/border%20THUMB_1561162999970.jpg_7431582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/border%20THUMB_1561162999970.jpg_7431582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Minors&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;as&#x20;they&#x20;exercise&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;common&#x20;area&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Homestead&#x20;shelter&#x20;for&#x20;unaccompanied&#x20;migrant&#x20;children&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;08&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Homestead&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump administration argues detained migrant children may not necessarily need soap, toothbrushes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> 