- An upstate Congressman is lashing out over a proposal to ban chocolate milk from New York City schools.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi called it "death by chocolate" for upstate farmers saying the ban would be "rash and unjustified" and "no kid will be healthier for it."

The NYC Department of Education reportedly wants to ban chocolate milk from the menu due to health concerns including too much sugar.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza reportedly only wants plain milk and non- flavored milk made available for meals.

Struggling farmers in upstate New York are fighting the plan.

“Over two-thirds of milk served in school is flavored, which represents an essential way that kids get the nutrients they need for healthy growth and development,’’ a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio sent by a bipartisan group of elected leaders on behalf of dairy farmers.

School districts from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., have banned flavored milk despite studies that show it provides more nutrients to children who drink it than those who avoid all milk.

A spokesperson for the school system sent FOX 5 News this statement on the issue: "Our priority is the health and well-being of our students, and every day, we offer a variety of healthy, delicious, and free meal options that exceed USDA standards. No decision has been made about chocolate milk."

The school district already made all Monday meals vegetarian calling 'Meatless Mondays' to "Keep our lunch and planet green," according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

