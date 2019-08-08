< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/pedestrian-cyclist-safety-under-scrutiny-at-chelsea-intersection"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pedestrian, cyclist safety under scrutiny at Chelsea intersection"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/pedestrian-cyclist-safety-under-scrutiny-at-chelsea-intersection">Pedestrian, cyclist safety under scrutiny at Chelsea intersection</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds">Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/mediterranean-diet-may-provide-better-brain-function-at-midlife-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mediterranean diet may provide better brain function at midlife, study suggests"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/mediterranean-diet-may-provide-better-brain-function-at-midlife-study-suggests">Mediterranean diet may provide better brain function at midlife, study suggests</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/islanders-new-home-in-belmont-park-draws-opposition">Islanders' new home in Belmont Park draws opposition</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/pedestrian-cyclist-safety-under-scrutiny-at-chelsea-intersection">Pedestrian, cyclist safety under scrutiny at Chelsea intersection</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds">Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/mediterranean-diet-may-provide-better-brain-function-at-midlife-study-suggests">Mediterranean diet may provide better brain function at midlife, study suggests</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/flight-angel-stranger-comforts-befriends-96-year-old-woman-during-her-first-flight-in-15-years">‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/magically-delicious-lucky-charms-grants-our-wish-for-bags-of-giant-marshmallows-only">‘Magically Delicious': Lucky Charms grants our wish for bags of giant marshmallows only</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Puerto Rico, with 3 governors in a week, considers a 4th Puerto Rico, with 3 governors in a week, considers a 4th data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422886682.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422886682");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422886682-422886656"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Protesters gather outside the government mansion La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, calling for the removal of the island&#39;s newly sworn-in governor. Protesters gather outside the government mansion La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, calling for the removal of the island's newly sworn-in governor. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo) Rivera Pichardo)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422886682-422886656" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/PuertoRicoAugust8_1565291479866_7581839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Protesters gather outside the government mansion La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, calling for the removal of the island&#39;s newly sworn-in governor. Protesters gather outside the government mansion La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, calling for the removal of the island's newly sworn-in governor. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo) By DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press
Posted Aug 08 2019 03:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 03:12PM EDT Ricardo Rosselló resigned, publicly backed Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González - Puerto Rico's representative to the U.S. Congress - to become governor. Party allies appeared to fall in line.</p> <p>"The leadership ... basically agrees that Jenniffer should be the governor," said José Meléndez of the New Progressive Party. "It is a matter that must be treated bit by bit because we do not know what is in the mind of Wanda Vázquez."</p> <p>But "Jenniffer is the consensus person," he added. "This should happen quickly, but it depends on what the governor says. ... The key to breaking the bottleneck lies with Wanda Vázquez."</p> <p>For González to become governor, she would have to be nominated to the open secretary of state position and confirmed. Then Vázquez would have to resign, though the new governor said she did not intend to step down despite previous comments that she didn't want the job.

Rivera Schatz held a closed-door meeting with senators, legislators and González on Thursday morning.

"We truly don't know what's going to happen," said Mayor Francisco López of the central mountain town of Barranquitas, who expressed support for González.

"We will discuss pros and cons," said Rep. María de Lourdes Ramos, who said she does not necessarily share the Senate president's views on González. "Right now what's best for us is unity."

González said the presidents of the House and Senate called her last weekend asking if she was available to become secretary of state as a candidate of consensus, and she agreed if it would help restore credibility and stability to Puerto Rico.

"There must be fundamental changes in the entire structure of government, in all cabinet officials and in all contracts that the government of Puerto Rico has," González said, adding that she would meet with Vázquez later Thursday. "It's time that people and not politicians become the priority."

González also warned that the U.S. government has doubts about how the island is handling federal funds: "The specter of corruption has called into question access to those funds. ... They don't trust Puerto Rico's institutions or its officials."

Even after a Supreme Court ruling Wednesday that Pierluisi had been placed in office unconstitutionally, resulting in Vázquez swearing in as governor the same evening, people on the economically struggling territory of 3.2 million were already bracing for more turmoil.

The political establishment was knocked off balance by huge street protests spawned by anger over corruption, mismanagement of funds and a leaked obscenity-laced chat in which Rosselló and several top aides disparaged women, gay people and victims of Hurricane Maria, among others.

On July 10, Rosselló's former education secretary, former Health Insurance Administration chief and three others were arrested on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors. Islanders are also angry over the territory's protracted economic woes and slow recovery from 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria.

Vásquez sought to calm the anger in a televised statement late Wednesday, saying she shares the pain of recent weeks and vowing to bring unity and stability.

"We have all felt the anxiety provoked by the instability and uncertainty," Vázquez said. "Faced with this enormous challenge and with God ahead, I take a step forward with no interest other than serving the people as I have done my whole life."

Vázquez, 59, has worked in government for more than 30 years and is the second woman to be governor. She would serve out the remainder of Rosselló's term until elections in November 2020 - unless she doesn't.

At least some involved in the anti-Rosselló protests are calling for her ouster, too, seeing her as a continuation of the previous administration.

Critics say Vázquez was not aggressive enough as justice secretary in pursuing corruption investigations involving members of her New Progressive Party and that she did not prioritize gender violence cases. She's also been accused of ignoring investigations into alleged mismanagement of hurricane aid, and of possible ethics violations.

Appointed justice secretary in January 2017, Vázquez previously worked as a district attorney for two decades at Puerto Rico's Justice Department, handling domestic and sexual abuse cases. In 2010, she was appointed director of the Office for Women's Rights.

In her televised statement Wednesday night, Vázquez said she would work for all Puerto Ricans.

"History has brought me here without any political aspirations," she said. "I recognize that I was not chosen by the people for this position. ... But I came from those same people. I am a product of public schools. ... I know what it is to come from nothing. I know what hard work is."

A small group of protesters gathered earlier outside the governor's mansion in San Juan's colonial district calling for her to resign and yelling: "There'll be no peace as long as there's impunity!" The crowd remained calm as onlookers including tourists took pictures and video of them.

Also Thursday, the federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances announced it would investigate services provided by global accounting firm BDO Puerto Rico, which has been awarded more than 95 contracts by the island's government and whose former managing partner was recently charged by federal authorities for alleged fraud.

"Complete visibility and accountability for public funds are essential for good governance," said Natalie Jarekso, the board's executive director. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/NY_Islander_s_new_home_in_Belmont_Park_d_0_7582756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/NY_Islander_s_new_home_in_Belmont_Park_d_0_7582756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/NY_Islander_s_new_home_in_Belmont_Park_d_0_7582756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/NY_Islander_s_new_home_in_Belmont_Park_d_0_7582756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/NY_Islander_s_new_home_in_Belmont_Park_d_0_7582756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Belmont Park will be the new home of the New York Islanders, but residents of the surrounding area say they are torn on the $1.3B project coming to their backyard." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Islanders' new home in Belmont Park draws opposition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Belmont Park will be the new home of the New York Islanders, but residents of the surrounding area say they are torn on the $1.3B project coming to their backyard.</p><p>The Empire State Development board voted unanimously on the final environmental impact study which will include the construction of a new hockey arena, shopping mall and train station at Belmont Park. </p><p>In a statement, ESD President and CEO Howard Zemsky said that the project will transform underutilized parking lots into a world-class destination, adding: “We are proud of the open, public process this project has gone through over the last two years, strengthened by the input and support of community members who made their voices heard and helped improve the plan, resulting in today’s positive outcome.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pedestrian-cyclist-safety-under-scrutiny-at-chelsea-intersection" title="Pedestrian, cyclist safety under scrutiny at Chelsea intersection" data-articleId="422957833" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The NYPD is searching for the hit-and-run cyclist responsible for the death of Michael Collopy at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 23rd Street." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pedestrian, cyclist safety under scrutiny at Chelsea intersection</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The intersection of 6th Avenue and 23rd Street is obviously dangerous to anyone on a bicycle or on their feet. From seemingly oblivious pedestrians walking in bike lanes to cyclists running red lights and cars forcing pedestrians and cyclists into more dangerous parts of the road, many people must be more courteous and aware to help keep their fellow New Yorkers safe.</p><p>The dangers of the intersection became apparent once again when Michael Collopy was struck by a cyclist on July 31 as he stepped into a bike lane. On August 5, he died of head injuries sustained during the accident and now the NYPD is trying to find the cyclist who struck him and never even stopped to see if “Cool Mike,” as his friends called him, was okay.</p><p>Collopy’s death is the second time in 2019 a pedestrian has been killed by cyclist and isn't even the first this year at the intersection, as a truck driver ran over and killed Robyn Hightman in June.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds" title="Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds" data-articleId="422966145" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Climate_change_is_causing_an_increase_of_0_7582851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Climate_change_is_causing_an_increase_of_0_7582851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Climate_change_is_causing_an_increase_of_0_7582851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Climate_change_is_causing_an_increase_of_0_7582851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Climate_change_is_causing_an_increase_of_0_7582851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Regulations on mercury emissions have been shown to successfully reduce methylmercury levels in fish, which is why it has long been confounding to scientists that methylmercury levels in some fish were increasing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many popular seafoods, such as cod, Atlantic bluefin tuna and swordfish, have been found to contain high levels of methylmercury, a harmful neurotoxin, with new research revealing that climate change and the resultant warming oceans are responsible.</p><p>The research comes from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH), and its findings were published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.</p><p>Regulations on mercury emissions have been shown to successfully reduce methylmercury levels in fish, which is why it has long been confounding to scientists that methylmercury levels in some fish were increasing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/islanders-new-home-in-belmont-park-draws-opposition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/NY_Islander_s_new_home_in_Belmont_Park_d_0_7582756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NY_Islander_s_new_home_in_Belmont_Park_d_0_20190809024603"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Islanders' new home in Belmont Park draws opposition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pedestrian-cyclist-safety-under-scrutiny-at-chelsea-intersection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_20190809021320"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pedestrian, cyclist safety under scrutiny at Chelsea intersection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sushi selection made from a bluefin tuna. New research found that rising mercury levels in many popular seafoods is being caused by warming oceans resulting from climate change. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)" title="MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mediterranean-diet-may-provide-better-brain-function-at-midlife-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Citrus rub is sprinkled on a filet of salmon to make gravlax. Most Recent https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Police_searching_for_hit_and_run_cyclist_0_7582910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pedestrian, cyclist safety under scrutiny at Chelsea intersection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sushi&#x20;selection&#x20;made&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;bluefin&#x20;tuna&#x2e;&#x20;New&#x20;research&#x20;found&#x20;that&#x20;rising&#x20;mercury&#x20;levels&#x20;in&#x20;many&#x20;popular&#x20;seafoods&#x20;is&#x20;being&#x20;caused&#x20;by&#x20;warming&#x20;oceans&#x20;resulting&#x20;from&#x20;climate&#x20;change&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;EMMANUEL&#x20;DUNAND&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mediterranean-diet-may-provide-better-brain-function-at-midlife-study-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Citrus&#x20;rub&#x20;is&#x20;sprinkled&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;a&#x20;filet&#x20;of&#x20;salmon&#x20;to&#x20;make&#x20;gravlax&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Staff&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ben&#x20;McCanna&#x2f;Portland&#x20;Press&#x20;Herald&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mediterranean diet may provide better brain function at midlife, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flight-angel-stranger-comforts-befriends-96-year-old-woman-during-her-first-flight-in-15-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;96-year-old&#x20;woman&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;holding&#x20;hands&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;stranger&#x20;sitting&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;first&#x20;flight&#x20;in&#x20;15&#x20;years&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Megan&#x20;Ashley&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-dead-3-police-wounded-after-irvington-gunfight" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/police-officer-shot-nj_1565280538627_7581507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 dead, 3 police officers injured after gunfight in Irvington</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 