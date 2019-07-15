< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló in crisis over profane online chat Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló in crisis over profane online chat Gov. Ricardo Rosselló of Puerto Rico (AP) Gov. Ricardo Rosselló of Puerto Rico (AP) Gov. Ricardo Rosselló of Puerto Rico (AP) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Nearly two years ago, Hurricane María exposed the raw dysfunction of Puerto Rico, collapsing long-neglected infrastructure and leaving several thousand dead on Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's watch. Last week, the FBI arrested two of his top former officials on corruption charges.</p> <p>But the scandal that is threatening to buckle the boyish 40-year-old governor are the details of a profanity-laced and at times misogynistic online chat with nine other male members of his administration in which some of the U.S. territory's most powerful men act like a bunch of teenagers. The leak of at least 889 pages of the private chat has sunk Rosselló into the deepest crisis of his career.</p> <p>In the chats on the encrypted messaging app Telegram, Rosselló calls one New York female politician of Puerto Rican background a "whore," describes another as a "daughter of a bitch" and makes fun of an obese man he posed with in a photo. The chat also contains vulgar references to Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin's homosexuality and a series of emojis of a raised middle finger directed at a federal control board overseeing the island's finances.</p> <p>For many Puerto Ricans still recovering from one of the United States' worst-ever disasters, on the back of the island's biggest public financial collapse, the scandal analysts and ordinary people are calling "Chatgate" has proven to be too much.</p> <p>Protesters marched in the capital for the third day on Monday to call for Rosselló's resignation. The leaders of the U.S. territory's house and senate said they weren't planning impeachment proceedings, but an influential association of mayors from Rosselló's pro-statehood party said he had lost their support. Puerto Rican artists Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, known Bad Bunny, and René Pérez, known as Residente, both said on Twitter they planned to return to Puerto Rico to join the protests.</p> <p>Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose production of "Hamilton" on the island is mentioned in the chats, called them "a very disturbing portrait of how this Administration operates."</p> <p>Even if Rosselló survives until election day next year, it seems clear to many observers that he has been profoundly weakened and less able to deal with crises ranging from the island's bankruptcy proceedings to its continued efforts to receive federal funding to help recovery from María.</p> <p>Chatgate erupted a day after Rosselló's former secretary of education and five other people were arrested on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors. Starting Thursday, an anonymous person or people with access to the chats leaked dozens of pages of them to two local outlets. On Saturday, Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published 889 pages.</p> <p>In the chat group were Luis Rivera Marín, Rosselló's secretary of state; Christian Sobrino, who held a series of important economic posts; Carlos Bermúdez, a one-time communications aide; Edwin Miranda, a communications consultant; Interior Secretary Ricardo Llerandi; Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira and Elías Sánchez, one-time representative to the board overseeing Puerto Rico's bankruptcy.</p> <p>The group mentions then-New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who had criticized Democratic Party head Tom Pérez for opposing Puerto Rican statehood, with Rosselló calling her the Spanish word for "whore."</p> <p>Referring to Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan who had announced her intent to run against Rosselló in 2020, the governor says, "she's off her meds."</p> <p>"Either that, or she's a tremendous HP," he continues, using the Spanish initials for "son/daughter of a bitch."</p> <p>Federal officials said Wednesday morning that former Education Secretary Julia Keleher; former Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration head Ángela Ávila-Marrero; businessmen Fernando Scherrer-Caillet and Alberto Velázquez-Piñol, and education contractors Glenda E. Ponce-Mendoza and Mayra Ponce-Mendoza, who are sisters, were arrested by the FBI on 32 counts of fraud and related charges.</p> <p>The alleged fraud involves $15.5 million in federal funding between 2017 and 2019. Thirteen million was spent by the Department of Education during Keleher's time as secretary while $2.5 million was spent by the insurance administration when Ávila was the director.</p> <p>Despite widespread cynicism in Puerto Rico about politicians' corruption and self-dealing, the chat shocked residents in a way that other scandals haven't, particularly given Rosselló's image as a gentle, even meek family man, said Mario Negrón Portillo, a professor at the University of Puerto Rico's school of public administration.</p> <p>"Everyone woke up one day and the governor was spouting vulgarities," Negrón said. "There's nothing worse for a politician than losing legitimacy. I think Ricardo Rosselló has lost legitimacy."</p> <p>One chat member calls the head of the federal oversight board a "kitten." Another participant jokes that a female member of the territory's senate belonged in a whorehouse. Along with a photo of himself greeting an obese man, the governor writes "I'm still there. It's my fourth orbit. He generates a strong gravitational pull." Talking about a lack of forensic pathologists at a government forensic agency, Sobrino says "can't we feed a body to the crows?"</p> <p>Rivera Marín, Sobrino, Bermúdez and Miranda have already resigned or been fired.</p> <p>Rosselló, the son of former governor Pedro Rosselló, said in a radio interview Monday that "I'm committed to keep working."</p> <p>"I know some people think differently, but I've determined that it's better to keep working without distraction, dealing with all the different issues that this situation has created."</p> <p>The president of the commonwealth's House of Representatives, Carlos Méndez Núñez, said Sunday night that legislators from Rosselló's pro-statehood New Progressive Party, which has a majority in both houses, did not support starting impeachment proceedings against the governor.</p> <p>Méndez Núñez said Rosselló had been given a one-week deadline to reflect, show contrition and prove he could continue to govern.</p> <p>"This week he'll meet with mayors, with legislators, and we have to give him this time," Méndez Núñez said. "Impeachment isn't on the table yet. More News Stories

Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun

Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969

After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her 'Crash' data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Employee_fired_for_mustard_swastika_on_b_0_7524500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Employee_fired_for_mustard_swastika_on_b_0_7524500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Employee_fired_for_mustard_swastika_on_b_0_7524500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Employee_fired_for_mustard_swastika_on_b_0_7524500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Employee_fired_for_mustard_swastika_on_b_0_7524500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buffalo Wild Wings said the employee involved in the incident was fired." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman said her family received a cheeseburger bun with a swastika drawn on it in mustard at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Indiana.</p><p>The worker involved in the incident has since been fired, the company said.</p><p>“Hey Buffalo Wild Wings in Columbus thanks for the special cheeseburger for my 12 year old,” Julie Roll wrote on Facebook with a photo of the bun, posted Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/moon-landing-apollo-11-launched-50-years-ago-on-july-16-1969" title="Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969" data-articleId="418328947" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Apollo_11_launched_50_years_ago_on_July__0_7524595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Apollo_11_launched_50_years_ago_on_July__0_7524595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Apollo_11_launched_50_years_ago_on_July__0_7524595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Apollo_11_launched_50_years_ago_on_July__0_7524595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Apollo_11_launched_50_years_ago_on_July__0_7524595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 spacecraft launched on July 16, 1969, from Florida with three men aboard who would eventually make it to the moon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 spacecraft lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with a three-man crew. Two of them would be the first men to walk on the moon.</p><p>The Apollo 11, which was part of the Apollo Program, took off at 8:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969. It was set to be the first lunar landing of the program, according to the Lunar and Planetary Institute .</p><p>Aboard the 363-foot spacecraft were three astronauts: Neil Armstrong, mission commander, Michael Collins, command module pilot and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, lunar module pilot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/after-responding-to-wreck-deputy-adopts-kitten-found-inside-car-and-names-her-crash" title="After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'" data-articleId="418328562" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Deputy_adopts_kitten_after_finding_in_ca_0_7524470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Deputy_adopts_kitten_after_finding_in_ca_0_7524470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Deputy_adopts_kitten_after_finding_in_ca_0_7524470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Deputy_adopts_kitten_after_finding_in_ca_0_7524470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Deputy_adopts_kitten_after_finding_in_ca_0_7524470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A deputy in Louisiana found a small kitten in a crashed car and when the driver said she couldn’t care for the 4-week-old animal, he decided to adopt the kitten." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A deputy in Louisiana rescued a tiny kitten in the midst of a car crash and decided they were a purrfect pair.</p><p>Deputy Harry Guillot with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office responded Thursday to an injured driver in a crash in the town of Cut Off, located about 65 miles southwest of New Orleans, as tropical storm Barry approached the area, officials said.</p><p>After helping the driver into an ambulance, Guillot noticed a small kitten inside the car unharmed from the crash. An animal control deputy responded to keep the feline safe during the storm.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/buffalo-wild-wings-worker-fired-after-woman-says-she-received-mustard-swastika-on-burger-bun"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Wild%20Wings%20burger%2016x9_1563239983316.jpg_7524726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is shown in a file photo, alongside a file photo of a cheeseburger. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings and Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="Wild Wings burger 16x9_1563239983316.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moon-landing-apollo-11-launched-50-years-ago-on-july-16-1969"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A twilight image of the Apollo 11 spacecraft the day before it launched on July 16, 1969, is shown in a file photo alongside a 1969 image of the Apollo 11 crew. (Photo credit: Getty Images)" title="getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-responding-to-wreck-deputy-adopts-kitten-found-inside-car-and-names-her-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputy Harry Guillot is pictured with “Crash,” a 4-week-old kitten who was found July 11 in a crashed car in Louisiana. (Photo credit: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)" title="deputy adopts kitten 16x9 2_1563232509561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moon-landing-apollo-11-launched-50-years-ago-on-july-16-1969" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;twilight&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;spacecraft&#x20;the&#x20;day&#x20;before&#x20;it&#x20;launched&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;1969&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;1969&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;crew&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/puerto-rico-governor-rossello-crisis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/AP_PR_GOV_ROSSELLO_071519_1563237917881_7524584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/AP_PR_GOV_ROSSELLO_071519_1563237917881_7524584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/AP_PR_GOV_ROSSELLO_071519_1563237917881_7524584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/AP_PR_GOV_ROSSELLO_071519_1563237917881_7524584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/AP_PR_GOV_ROSSELLO_071519_1563237917881_7524584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Ricardo&#x20;Rosselló&#x20;of&#x20;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló in crisis over profane online chat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-responding-to-wreck-deputy-adopts-kitten-found-inside-car-and-names-her-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lafourche&#x20;Parish&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Deputy&#x20;Harry&#x20;Guillot&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;with&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Crash&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;a&#x20;4-week-old&#x20;kitten&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;July&#x20;11&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;crashed&#x20;car&#x20;in&#x20;Louisiana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lafourche&#x20;Parish&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suffolk-county-311-potholes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 