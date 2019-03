- City Councilman Jumaane Williams, a Democrat who represents parts of Brooklyn, will be the city's next public advocate, the AP projects.

Williams won a very crowded nonpartisan special election for the citywide position Tuesday night, defeating 16 other candidates, including a former council speaker, some elected officials, and several virtual unknowns.

The public advocate is next in line to the mayor but otherwise has little actual power. The job comes with a $165,000 salary, a staff, and a $3 million budget.

The special election temporarily fills the vacancy left by Letitia James, who became the state's attorney general in January.

If he wants to keep the new job, Williams will have to run in the Democratic primary in June. The winner of that race will then stand for election in November, although a Republican challenger would face a very tough battle against a Democrat.

With the AP