- Have you ever wanted to take a swim in the East River? Probably not, but if you are the daring sort, your dream could be about to come true.

New York City has been looking into the creation of a state-of-the-art self-filtering pool off the Lower East Side that would use the water of the East River.

“The pool would filter a million gallons of water a day and provide a safe recreational space for people to enjoy the river,” said Kara Meyer, Deputy Director of the nonprofit +Pool, which has been pushing for the city to build an Olympic-size pool for nearly a decade.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation posted a notice this week asking would be pool operators to submit their plans for a pool with a deadline of November 1.