(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)" title="AP_LakeMichigan7_013119_1548959081271.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>PHOTOS: Lake Michigan frozen over</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/368510477-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/10/25/SorosHome_1540473873044_6289688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pipe bomb found in George Soros' mailbox. STORY: http://www.fox5ny.com/news/explosive-device-found-in-george-soros-mailbox" title="SorosHome_1540473873044.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>PHOTOS: Suspicious packages sent across country</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/359692519-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/14/GETTY_STORM%20DAMAGE_091418_1536944382361.jpg_6071523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina. At least 14 dead on day of tornadoes in South

Image Gallery 5 PHOTOS

Courtesy Kirth Irwin

Near Beauregard, Alabama (Courtesy: Scott Fillmore / Twitter_

Near Beauregard, Alabama (Courtesy: Scott Fillmore / Twitter_ display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/UGC_Tornado_030319_1551650656777_6844429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy Kirth Irwin" title="UGC_Tornado_030319_1551650656777-404959.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy Kirth Irwin</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/beauregard-ala-scott-fillmore_1551662068103_6844594_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Near Beauregard, Alabama (Courtesy: Scott Fillmore / Twitter_" title="beauregard-ala-scott-fillmore_1551662068103-404959.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Near Beauregard, Alabama (Courtesy: Scott Fillmore / Twitter_</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/beauregard-ala-scott-fillmore2_1551662068121_6844595_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Near Beauregard, Alabama (Courtesy: Scott Fillmore / Twitter_" title="beauregard-ala-scott-fillmore2_1551662068121-404959.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Near Beauregard, Alabama (Courtesy: Scott Fillmore / Twitter_</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/HarrisTornado1_1551652681696_6844430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="HarrisTornado1_1551652681696-404959.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/HarrisTornado2_1551652681823_6844431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="HarrisTornado2_1551652681823-404959.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript"> window.inLineAdCode = window.inLineAdCode || {}; </script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/UGC_Tornado_030319_1551650656777_6844429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Courtesy Kirth Irwin" title="UGC_Tornado_030319_1551650656777-404959.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/beauregard-ala-scott-fillmore_1551662068103_6844594_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Near Beauregard, Alabama (Courtesy: Scott Fillmore / Twitter_" title="beauregard-ala-scott-fillmore_1551662068103-404959.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/beauregard-ala-scott-fillmore2_1551662068121_6844595_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Near Beauregard, Alabama (Courtesy: Scott Fillmore / Twitter_" title="beauregard-ala-scott-fillmore2_1551662068121-404959.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/HarrisTornado1_1551652681696_6844430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="HarrisTornado1_1551652681696-404959.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/03/HarrisTornado2_1551652681823_6844431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="HarrisTornado2_1551652681823-404959.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script> $(function() { var galleryButtonLoadTimer; var clickNum = 0; var refreshNum = 100; function bindClickEventRefreshAd(){ if($('.owl-next').length > 0){ clearTimeout(galleryButtonLoadTimer); $(".owl-prev").click(function(){ clickNum++; if(clickNum == refreshNum){ storyPhotosVP(); fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh, 'click refresh'); clickNum = 0; } }); $(".owl-next").click(function(){ clickNum++; if(clickNum == refreshNum){ storyPhotosVP(); fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh, 'click refresh'); clickNum = 0; } }); $(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){ clickNum++; if(clickNum == refreshNum){ storyPhotosVP(); fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh, 'click refresh'); clickNum = 0; } }); }else{ galleryButtonLoadTimer = setTimeout(function(){bindClickEventRefreshAd();},1000); } } bindClickEventRefreshAd(); }); </script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/powerful-storms-alabama-georgia" data-title="At least 14 dead on day of tornadoes in South" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/powerful-storms-alabama-georgia" addthis:title="At least 14 dead on day of tornadoes in South" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript"> function storyPhotosVP() { //Virtual Pageview Tracking var GA = EP.Clients.FOX.GA; By KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press

Posted Mar 03 2019 09:55PM EST return options; }; function showSocialDialogue() { var currentUrl = window.location.href; var dataValue = $(this).attr('data-href'); var dataType = $(this).attr('data-type'); var dataImage = $(this).attr('data-image'); if (dataImage && dataImage.length > 0) { var pictureType = ""; if (dataType == 'pinterest') { pictureType = "media"; } else if (dataType == 'tumblr') { pictureType = "posttype=photo&content"; } currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl) + "&" + pictureType + "=" + encodeURIComponent(dataImage); } else { currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl); } var shareWindow = window.open(currentUrl, "social-share", getOptions()); } var initSocialEvents = function () { try { var socialShare = $('#social-share-392775688'); socialShare.find('li a[data-href]').on('click', showSocialDialogue); } catch (e) { console.log('Error initSocialEvents' + e); } }; initSocialEvents(); }); </script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 03 2019 09:55PM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-392775688" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) - An apparent tornado roared into southeast Alabama and killed at least 14 people and injured several others Sunday, part of a severe storm system that destroyed homes, snapped trees and unleashed other tornadoes around the Southeast.</p><p>Dozens of emergency responders rushed to join search and rescue efforts in hard-hit Lee County, Alabama, after what forecasters said they think was a large tornado touched down Sunday afternoon, unleashed by a powerful storm system that raked its way across parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.</p><p>"I can confirm 14 fatalities," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told The Associated Press on the scene in Beauregard, the area of apparently greatest destruction. He told reporters that children were among the dead and that some people are still believed missing and that a search and rescue operation was continuing.</p><p>"Unfortunately we believe that number is going to go up," Jones said of the fatalities. He said the apparent twister traveled straight down a key local artery, Highway 51, and that the path of damage and destruction appeared at least a half mile wide.</p><p>Radar and video evidence showed what looked like a large tornado crossing the area near Beauregard shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, said meteorologist Meredith Wyatt with the Birmingham, Alabama, office of the National Weather Service. Beauregard is a community about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of Montgomery, Alabama's capital city.</p><p>"It appears it stayed on the ground for at least a mile and maybe longer," Jones told AP. He said single-family homes and mobile homes were among the buildings destroyed. He had told reporters earlier that several people in the county were taken to hospitals, some with "very serious injuries."</p><p>After nightfall Sunday, the rain had stopped and pieces of metal debris and tree branches littered roadways in Beauregard. Two sheriff's vehicles blocked reporters and others from reaching the worst-hit area. Power appeared out to be out in many places.</p><p>Rita Smith, spokeswoman for the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said about 150 first responders had jumped in to efforts to search the debirs after the storm struck in Beauregard, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of Montgomery. At least one trained canine could be seen with search crews as numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles, lights flashing, converged on the area.</p><p>"We've still got people being pulled out of rubble," Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told Al.com on Sunday evening. "We're going to be here all night."</p><p>No deaths had been reported Sunday evening from storm-damaged Alabama counties outside Lee County, said Gregory Robinson, spokesman for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. But he said crews were still surveying damage in several counties in the southwestern part of the state.</p><p>Numerous tornado warnings were posted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday afternoon as the powerful storm system raced across the region. Weather officials said they confirmed other tornadoes around the region by radar alone and would send teams out early Monday to assess those and other storms.</p><p>In rural Talbotton, Georgia, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Atlanta, a handful of people were injured by either powerful straight-line winds or a tornado that destroyed several mobile homes and damaged other buildings, said Leigh Ann Erenheim, director of the Talbot County Emergency Management Agency.</p><p>Televised broadcast news footage showed smashed buildings with rooftops blown away, cars overturned and debris everywhere. Trees all around had been snapped bare of branches.</p><p>"The last check I had was between six and eight injuries," Ereheim said in a phone interview. "From what I understand it was minor injuries, though one fellow did say his leg might be broken."</p><p>She said searches of damaged homes and structures had turned up no serious injuries or deaths there.</p><p>Henry Wilson of the Peach County Emergency Management Agency near Macon in central Georgia said a barn had been destroyed and trees and power poles had been snapped, leaving many in the area without power.</p><p>Authorities said a tornado was confirmed by radar in the Florida Panhandle late Sunday afternoon. A portion of Interstate 10 on the Florida Panhandle was blocked in one direction for a time in Walton County in the aftermath, said Don Harrigan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.</p><p>"There's a squall line moving through the area," Harrigan told AP. "And when you have a mature line of storms moving into an area where low level winds are very strong, you tend to have tornadoes developing. It's a favorable environment for tornados."</p><p>The threat of severe weather continued into the late-night hours. A tornado watch was in effect for much of eastern Georgia, including Athens, Augusta and Savannah. Local
New York City
Long Island
New York
New Jersey
Connecticut
Fox Doc

Weather
Weather Blog
Closings
Traffic
Flight Delays
Gas Tracker

Good Day NY Watch Live
Entertainment
Unusual
Good Day Street Talk

Health
Health Headlines
Lyme Disease

About Us
Meet the Team
Fox 5 TV Schedule
Job Opportunities
Podcasts Contact us

Money
Big Idea
Contests
Live
Videos

Follow Us FOX5NY NEWS APP
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Children's Programing File
Closed Captioning 