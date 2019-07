- A pop-up shop for AriZona Iced Tea-themed Adidas sneakers was shut down by the NYPD Thursday due to safety concerns after hundreds of people showed up hours early. The special release of sneakers was going to be sold for only $0.99 a pair on a first-come, first-served basis.

Video on social media showed a large crowd waiting outside the store at Bowery Street and Spring Street. The line had started forming the night before. Later, a large police response tried to send the crowd home.

The beverage manufacturer took to Twitter to explain what happened.

"Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas. Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up. We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation."

Everyone who had waited for hours went away empty-handed.

There were unconfirmed reports of two people assaulted while waiting in line for the sneakers. The NYPD would not confirm that information.

Later on Thursday Adidas said that the pop-up event was permanently canceled due to safety concerns.

The NYPD had to shut down Adidas' Arizona Iced Tea pop-up shop in NYC. What happens when you try to sell 99-cent shoes. pic.twitter.com/qbAAONFsnb — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) July 18, 2019

