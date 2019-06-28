< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Poll: 1 in 4 don't plan to retire despite realities of aging Poll: 1 in 4 don't plan to retire despite realities of aging
By ANDREW SOERGEL, For The Associated Press
Posted Jul 07 2019 05:46PM EDT aging"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416767049.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416767049");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416767049-415367107"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman is shown working on a laptop in a file photo.&nbsp;(Photo by Matias Delacroix/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A woman is shown working on a laptop in a file photo. (Photo by Matias Delacroix/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416767049-415367107" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman is shown working on a laptop in a file photo.&nbsp;(Photo by Matias Delacroix/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A woman is shown working on a laptop in a file photo. (Photo by Matias Delacroix/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/poll-1-in-4-don-t-plan-to-retire-despite-realities-of-aging">ANDREW SOERGEL, For The Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416767049" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire, according to a poll that suggests a disconnection between individuals' retirement plans and the realities of aging in the workforce.</p> <p>Experts say illness, injury, layoffs and caregiving responsibilities often force older workers to leave their jobs sooner than they'd like.</p> <p>According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 23% of workers, including nearly 2 in 10 of those over 50, don't expect to stop working. Roughly another quarter of Americans say they will continue working beyond their 65th birthday.</p> <p>According to government data, about 1 in 5 people 65 and older was working or actively looking for a job in June.</p> <p>For many, money has a lot to do with the decision to keep working.</p> <p>"The average retirement age that we see in the data has gone up a little bit, but it hasn't gone up that much," says Anqi Chen, assistant director of savings research at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. "So people have to live in retirement much longer, and they may not have enough assets to support themselves in retirement."</p> <p>When asked how financially comfortable they feel about retirement, 14% of Americans under the age of 50 and 29% over 50 say they feel extremely or very prepared, according to the poll. About another 4 in 10 older adults say they do feel somewhat prepared, while just about one-third feel unprepared. By comparison, 56% of younger adults say they don't feel prepared for retirement.</p> <p>Among those who are fully retired, 38% said they felt very or extremely prepared when they retired, while 25% said they felt not very or not at all prepared.</p> <p>"One of the things about thinking about never retiring is that you didn't save a whole lot of money," says Ronni Bennett, 78, who was pushed out of her job as a New York City-based website editor at 63.</p> <p>She searched for work in the immediate aftermath of her layoff, a process she describes as akin to "banging my head against a wall." Finding Manhattan too expensive without a steady stream of income, she eventually moved to Portland, Maine. A few years later, she moved again, to Lake Oswego, Oregon.</p> <p>"Sometimes I fantasize that if I win the lottery, I'd go back to New York," says Bennett, who has a blog called Time Goes By that chronicles her experiences aging, relocating and, during the past two years, living with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Americans have mixed assessments of how the aging workforce affects workers: 39% think people staying in the workforce longer is mostly a good thing for American workers, while 29% think it's more a bad thing and 30% say it makes no difference.</p> <p>A somewhat higher share, 45%, thinks it has a positive effect on the U.S. economy.</p> <p>Working Americans who are 50 and older think the trend is more positive than negative for their own careers - 42% to 15%. Those younger than 50 are about as likely to say it's good for their careers as to say it's bad.</p> <p>Just 6% of fully retired AP-NORC poll respondents said they left the labor market before turning 50.</p> <p>But remaining in the workforce may be unrealistic for people dealing with unexpected illness or injuries. For them, high medical bills and a lack of savings loom large over day-to-day expenditures.</p> <p>"People like me, who are average, everyday working people, can have something catastrophic happen, and we lose everything because of medical bills," says Larry Zarzecki, a former Maryland police officer who stopped working in his 40s after developing a resting tremor in his right hand and a series of cognitive and physical symptoms he at times found difficult to articulate.</p> <p>At 47, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Now 57 and living in Baltimore, Zarzecki says he has learned "to take from Peter and give to Paul, per se, to help make ends meet."</p> <p>Zarzecki has since helped found Movement Disorder Education and Exercise, a nonprofit organization that offers support and treatment programs to those with similar diseases and certain traumatic brain injuries. He has also helped lobby state and national lawmakers to address rising prescription drug prices.</p> <p>He receives a pension and health insurance through the state, but he spends more than $3,000 each year out of pocket on medications.</p> <p>"I can't afford, nor will my insurance cover, the most modern medication there is for Parkinson's," he says. "Eat, heat or treat. These are decisions that people in my position have to make. When it's cold out, or if it's real hot out, do you eat, heat (your home) or treat (your ailment)?"</p> <p>___</p> <p>EDITOR'S NOTE - Andrew Soergel is studying aging and workforce issues as part of a 10-month fellowship at The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which joins NORC's independent research and AP journalism. The fellowship is funded by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.</p> <p>___</p> <p>The AP-NORC Center survey of 1,423 adults was conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research with funding from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. It was conducted Feb. 14 to 18 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man critically injured after being shot by police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the chest by an officer in the Bronx.</p><p>New York City Police say officers had been responding to a report of a man with a gun Sunday afternoon when the shooting occurred. The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital.</p><p>Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of ringing in their ears.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-man-threw-lit-firecrackers-under-child-s-bed-as-a-prank-deputies-say" title="Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say" data-articleId="416791606" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Okaloosa County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies arrested a man in the Panhandle for child cruelty after they said he threw lit firecrackers under a sleeping child's bed as a prank.</p><p>The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Matthew Morrison threw a string of lit firecrackers under a 9-year-old girl's bed in what he told investigators was a "prank gone wrong."</p><p>"The little girl told deputies she woke up to the sound of fireworks exploding in her room, causing her to be frightened, cry and shake," the sheriff's office wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nypd-defends-officers-actions-after-citi-bike-chase-ends-in-crash" title="NYPD defends officer's actions after Citi Bike chase ends in crash" data-articleId="416777684" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/NYPD_defends_officer_s_actions_during_Ci_0_7486059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/NYPD_defends_officer_s_actions_during_Ci_0_7486059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/NYPD_defends_officer_s_actions_during_Ci_0_7486059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/NYPD_defends_officer_s_actions_during_Ci_0_7486059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/NYPD_defends_officer_s_actions_during_Ci_0_7486059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The NYPD is defending the actions of one of it officers after a chase ended in a crash in front of Tompkins Square Park." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD defends officer's actions after Citi Bike chase ends in crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A police pursuit of a CitiBike rider through the East Village ended in a crash in front of Tompkins Square Park and has led some to question if the officer’s actions were too aggressive.</p><p>Video taken on social media by witness Garvey Rich shows the bicycle wedged in the police car’s wheel well after a collision.</p><p>“It looked like a cop car cut off a bike rider who was in the bike lane and jammed their bike into another car and their car,” Rich said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> 