- Suffolk County Police are investigating the death of a woman pulled from the waters off of Fire Island on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the woman was found close to the shore by a paddle boarder at approximately 3:40 p.m. Marine Bureau officers were able to pull the woman from the water and take her to their headquarters at Timber Point where she was pronounced dead.

The woman is believed to have drowned in rough water due to a storm. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392