- The NYPD is searching for two women who attacked a Bronx MTA bus with rocks, bricks and a chair.

Authorities say that on June 25, at roughly 6:15 p.m., two unidentified women got into a dispute with other passengers on a BX11 MTA bus. When the driver attempted to intervene and asked the women to get off the bus, the pair launched a wild attack on the vehicle, throwing a chair, bricks and rocks at the windows, breaking one along with other damages.

Video shows the women pulling and damaging the bus's windshield wipers and hurling anything they could find on the street at the bus.

The women then ran off with several other people westbound on East 170th Street towards Grand Concourse.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the women is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.