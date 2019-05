NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women wanted for questioning in connection to a pair of robberies in the Bronx.

Police say that just before 4 a.m. on May 16 in front of 946 Southern Boulevard, a 25-year-old woman was approached by the two suspects, who began punching and pushing her before stealing her phone, which police valued at $1,100 and running away.

Then, just before 5 a.m. on May 18 in front of 921 Southern Boulevard, authorities say that a 37-year-old woman was also approached from behind by the suspects, who again punched and pushed the victim before stealing her cell phone, valued at $80 and escaping.

The suspects are described as Black women in their late teens or early 20's, last seen wearing all-dark clothing. One of the suspects provided police of a very clear photo of herself when she took a selfie using the victim's phone.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).