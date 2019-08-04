< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police searching for suspects after Bronx gunfight
Posted Aug 04 2019 04:28PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422134122-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422134122-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m32s069_1564950385263_7572133_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422134122-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m32s069_1564950385263_7572133_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422134122-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m32s069_1564950385263.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h23m51s152_1564950378798_7572131_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422134122-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h23m51s152_1564950378798.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m12s878_1564950378812_7572132_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422134122-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m12s878_1564950378812.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422134122-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m32s069_1564950385263_7572133_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m32s069_1564950385263.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h23m51s152_1564950378798_7572131_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h23m51s152_1564950378798.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img title="vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m32s069_1564950385263.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h23m51s152_1564950378798_7572131_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h23m51s152_1564950378798.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m12s878_1564950378812_7572132_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-04-16h25m12s878_1564950378812.png"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/police-searching-for-suspects-after-bronx-gunfight" data-title="Police searching for suspects after Bronx gunfight" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/police-searching-for-suspects-after-bronx-gunfight" addthis:title="Police searching for suspects after Bronx gunfight" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/police-searching-for-suspects-after-bronx-gunfight";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422134122" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify three suspects wanted in connection to a gunfight in the Bronx.</p><p>Authorities say that at roughly 7:25 p.m. on August 1, two men engaged in a firefight with a third man near East 219 Street and White Plains Road. No one was reportedly injured.</p><p>The suspects are described as:</p><ul> <li>Individual #1 – Male, wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and a blue bandana around his neck</li> <li>Individual #2 – Male, wearing blue pants, a white t-shirt and blue du-rag</li> <li>Individual #3 – Male, wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and black du-rag</li> </ul><p>Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/WOPD_GabrielleGOULBOURNE_080619_1565108344995_7576209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/WOPD_GabrielleGOULBOURNE_080619_1565108344995_7576209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/WOPD_GabrielleGOULBOURNE_080619_1565108344995_7576209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/WOPD_GabrielleGOULBOURNE_080619_1565108344995_7576209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/WOPD_GabrielleGOULBOURNE_080619_1565108344995_7576209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gabrielle Goubourne, 25, of West Orange, NJ, and her two children were last seen on Monday at about 6:30 a.m. leaving their home on foot." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother, 2 young children missing in NJ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in West Orange are asking for the public's help finding a woman and her two children.</p><p>Gabrielle Goubourne, 25, and the children were last seen on Monday at about 6:30 a.m. leaving their home on foot.</p><p>Jasir Goulbourne, 2, was in a diaper and Saheed Baksh, 6, was wearing pajama shorts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lawyer-assigned-to-man-charged-in-el-paso-shooting-rampage" title="Lawyer assigned to man charged in El Paso shooting rampage" data-articleId="422444874" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two injured victims have died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, raising the death toll from the rampage to 22, officials said Monday. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawyer assigned to man charged in El Paso shooting rampage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man suspected of killing 22 people and wounding many others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, has been assigned a public defender.</p><p>Court records show that San Antonio lawyer Mark Stevens was appointed Monday to represent Patrick Crusius, who is charged with capital murder in El Paso County. Stevens, a veteran criminal defense attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>Authorities are investigating the massacre as an act of domestic terrorism and Crusius could also be charged with a hate crime in federal court. Authorities are looking into whether Crusius posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed on the internet shortly before Saturday's attack.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nobel-prize-winner-toni-morrison-dead-at-88" title="Nobel prize winner Toni Morrison dead at 88" data-articleId="422419878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="American writer Toni Morrison on September 21, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ulf ANDERSEN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nobel prize winner Toni Morrison dead at 88</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, a pioneer and reigning giant of modern literature whose imaginative power in "Beloved," "Song of Solomon" and other works transformed American letters by dramatizing the pursuit of freedom within the boundaries of race, has died at age 88.</p><p>Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced that Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Morrison's family issued a statement through Knopf saying she died after a brief illness.</p><p>"Toni Morrison passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends," the family announced. "She was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt who reveled in being with her family and friends. The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawyer-assigned-to-man-charged-in-el-paso-shooting-rampage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1159693086%20THUMB_1565107978163.jpg_7576205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FBI agents check vehicles outside the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart where a shooting left 22 people dead in El Paso, Texas, on August 4, 2019. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1159693086_1565107978163-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawyer assigned to man charged in El Paso shooting rampage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/many-teens-struggle-to-sleep-these-tips-can-help"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/SLEEPING_1556272040728_7174722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SLEEPING_1556272040728-401385-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tips for teens struggling to sleep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuomo-calls-for-better-nypd-training-following-water-dousing-incidents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Cuomo_calls_for_better_NYPD_training_fol_0_7575692_ver1_1565096704477_7575553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the recent spate of water dousing incidents on members of the NYPD saying their response was "unacceptable, disturbing and embarrassing."" title="Cuomo_calls_for_better_NYPD_training_fol_0_7575692_ver1_1565096704477.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cuomo calls for better NYPD training following water-dousing incidents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawyer-assigned-to-man-charged-in-el-paso-shooting-rampage" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1159693086%20THUMB_1565107978163.jpg_7576205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1159693086%20THUMB_1565107978163.jpg_7576205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1159693086%20THUMB_1565107978163.jpg_7576205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1159693086%20THUMB_1565107978163.jpg_7576205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1159693086%20THUMB_1565107978163.jpg_7576205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FBI&#x20;agents&#x20;check&#x20;vehicles&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;Cielo&#x20;Vista&#x20;Mall&#x20;Wal-Mart&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;where&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;left&#x20;22&#x20;people&#x20;dead&#x20;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;MARK&#x20;RALSTON&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lawyer assigned to man charged in El Paso shooting rampage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nobel-prize-winner-toni-morrison-dead-at-88" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_ToniMorrison_080619_1565099701731_7575570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="American&#x20;writer&#x20;Toni&#x20;Morrison&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2012&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ulf&#x20;ANDERSEN&#x2f;Gamma-Rapho&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nobel prize winner Toni Morrison dead at 88</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/singer-pink-s-management-team-in-plane-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_Pink_080619_1565104326682_7575765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_Pink_080619_1565104326682_7575765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_Pink_080619_1565104326682_7575765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_Pink_080619_1565104326682_7575765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/Getty_Pink_080619_1565104326682_7575765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Pink&#x20;performs&#x20;at&#x20;U&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Nanterre&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Wolff&#x20;-&#x20;Patrick&#x2f;Redferns&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Singer Pink's management team in plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gop-governor-urges-gun-sale-background-checks-after-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GETTY%20dayton%20ohio%20shooting_1565102413648.jpg_7575896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GETTY%20dayton%20ohio%20shooting_1565102413648.jpg_7575896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GETTY%20dayton%20ohio%20shooting_1565102413648.jpg_7575896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GETTY%20dayton%20ohio%20shooting_1565102413648.jpg_7575896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GETTY%20dayton%20ohio%20shooting_1565102413648.jpg_7575896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pairs&#x20;of&#x20;shoes&#x20;are&#x20;piled&#x20;behind&#x20;the&#x20;Ned&#x20;Peppers&#x20;bar&#x20;belonging&#x20;to&#x20;victims&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Dayton&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2c;&#x20;mass&#x20;shooting&#x2e;&#x28;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;MEGAN&#x20;JELINGER&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>GOP governor urges gun sale background checks after shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bus-company-comes-to-defense-of-driver-who-locked-up-passenger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/05/CTSP_WendyAlberty_080519_1565023326253_7573825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/05/CTSP_WendyAlberty_080519_1565023326253_7573825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/05/CTSP_WendyAlberty_080519_1565023326253_7573825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/05/CTSP_WendyAlberty_080519_1565023326253_7573825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/05/CTSP_WendyAlberty_080519_1565023326253_7573825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;charged&#x20;Wendy&#x20;Alberty&#x2c;&#x20;49&#x2c;&#x20;&#x20;with&#x20;unlawful&#x20;restraint&#x20;and&#x20;other&#x20;offenses&#x2e;&#x20;She&#x20;was&#x20;not&#x20;driving&#x2c;&#x20;but&#x20;was&#x20;still&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;bus&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;passenger&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Connecticut&#x20;State&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bus company comes to defense of driver who locked up passenger</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 