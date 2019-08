- The NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify three suspects wanted in connection to a gunfight in the Bronx.

Authorities say that at roughly 7:25 p.m. on August 1, two men engaged in a firefight with a third man near East 219 Street and White Plains Road. No one was reportedly injured.

The suspects are described as:

Individual #1 – Male, wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and a blue bandana around his neck

Individual #2 – Male, wearing blue pants, a white t-shirt and blue du-rag

Individual #3 – Male, wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and black du-rag

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.