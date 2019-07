- The Kearny Police Detective Bureau is hoping that someone will recognize a man that they say stole a cell phone and then posted a bizarre photograph of himself on the victim’s Instagram account.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the victim’s iPhone was reported stolen on May 16th and shortly afterwards, the photograph was posted.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest is being asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective Bureau by emailing tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (2833). Police say all tips will remain confidential.