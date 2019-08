- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of exposing himself to another passenger while riding the subway on August 9.

Authorities say that at roughly 1:40 a.m., the suspect was riding a Manhattan-bound E train when he sat across from a 23-year-old woman and exposed his penis. When the train arrived at the Northern Boulevard station, the victim yelled at the suspect and walked off the train to alert the MTA Conductor. The suspect then ran in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 35 to 55 years old, last seen wearing a blue New York Yankees baseball cap, a white shirt gray sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.