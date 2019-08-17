< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424338650" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424338650" data-article-version="1.0">Police searching for Queens subway flasher</h1> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424338650.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script>
<script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424338650");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424338650");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424338650-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424338650-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/PublicLewdnessCrop_1566074320206_7600201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424338650-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/PublicLewdnessCrop_1566074320206_7600201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424338650-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PublicLewdnessCrop_1566074320206.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/2334-19%20Public%20Lewdness%20107%20Pct%20TSVS%2008-09-19%20PHOTO_1566074320150.jpg_7599900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424338650-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2334-19 Public Lewdness 107 Pct TSVS 08-09-19 PHOTO_1566074320150.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424338650-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/PublicLewdnessCrop_1566074320206_7600201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="PublicLewdnessCrop_1566074320206.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/2334-19%20Public%20Lewdness%20107%20Pct%20TSVS%2008-09-19%20PHOTO_1566074320150.jpg_7599900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="2334-19 Public Lewdness 107 Pct TSVS 08-09-19 PHOTO_1566074320150.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/2334-19%20Public%20Lewdness%20107%20Pct%20TSVS%2008-09-19%20PHOTO_1566074320150.jpg_7599900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="2334-19 Public Lewdness 107 Pct TSVS 08-09-19 PHOTO_1566074320150.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 04:42PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424338650" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of exposing himself to another passenger while riding the subway on August 9.</p> <p>Authorities say that at roughly 1:40 a.m., the suspect was riding a Manhattan-bound E train when he sat across from a 23-year-old woman and exposed his penis. When the train arrived at the Northern Boulevard station, the victim yelled at the suspect and walked off the train to alert the MTA Conductor. The suspect then ran in an unknown direction.</p> <p>The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 35 to 55 years old, last seen wearing a blue New York Yankees baseball cap, a white shirt gray sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.</p> <p>Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. By <span class="author">GILLIAN FLACCUS, Associated Press </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p>
<p>PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police arrested at least 13 people and seized metal poles, bear spray and other weapons Saturday as hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland, Oregon.</p><p>Authorities closed bridges and streets to try to keep the rival groups apart. The city's mayor said the situation was "potentially dangerous and volatile," and President Donald Trump tweeted "Portland is being watched very closely."</p><p>As of early afternoon, most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge. Police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black-clad, helmet- and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters - known as antifa - from following them.</p> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p>
<p>One person was killed when a place crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Authorities say that the plane, a Cessna 303, crashed into a home on South Smith Road in the hamlet of LaGrangeville, near Poughkeepsie.</p><p>Three people were on the plane when it crashed, one died and the other two survived. </p> Lower Manhattan park" data-articleId="424358595" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By <span class="author">Richard Giacovas </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 07:34PM EDT</span></p>
<p>FOX 5 NY cameras captured exclusive video Thursday of an "aggressive" squirrel biting a little girl who tried to feed the rodent in Rockefeller Park.</p><p>Signs from the Battery Park City Authority have been plastered on every entrance to the playground warning park goers "Don't feed the squirrels!" </p><p>The latest attack comes just a week after the health department received a report of a scratch caused by a squirrel prompting the warning for humans to keep their distance. </p> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> 