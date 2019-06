- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl in the southeast Bronx.

The missing person, Janiyan Parsons, seen in the photo above, was last seen on June 8 at 420 Howe Avenue at roughly 2 a.m. and was said to be wearing a black hooded sweater and blue pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.