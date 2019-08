- The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance finding a missing 15-year-old from Harlem.

According to authorities, Eburahim Minteh was seen leaving a Target Store located at 517 East 117th Street on August 24 just after 10 a.m. and was last seen at the East 96th Street and 2nd Avenue train station.

He is described as 5'0" and 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark shorts. Minteh also uses a wheelchair.

Anyone with information on Minteh's whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.