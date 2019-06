- Police in Nassau County are searching for Miguel Rodriguez, 40, of Seaford. Authorities say he has bipolar disorder and may be in need of medical attention.

Rodriguez, who is 5’11” tall and weighs 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, was reportedly wearing a t-shirt and jeans when he disappeared. He was last seen on Waverly Avenue in Seaford at approximately 3 a.m.

If you see Rodriguez, authorities are asking you to call the Nassau County Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 516-573-7347 or 9-1-1.