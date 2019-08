- The NYPD is searching for a pair of suspects connected to a string of armed robberies in Brooklyn.

Between July 31 and August 9, the suspects approached a total of seven men, displaying a firearm and demanding the victims' property. In each instance, the victims gave the suspects cellular phones, cash and jewelry.

Police say that the suspects use the D Train and the N Train in order to move to or from each robbery.

The suspects are described as:

A man, 17-25 year old, 5'11 " to 6'00 " , 160 lbs. to 170 lbs., wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants with Adidas white stripes and black sneakers. He was also seen in a white tank top.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.