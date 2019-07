- The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an elderly Queens man who was reported missing on July 18, 2019.

Montumer Volney, 83, was last seen at 3 p.m. leaving Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital.

He is described as black, approximately 5'5" tall, 150 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a brown tropical shirt, tan pants, and tan shoes.

He was believed to be driving a 200 Gray Nissan Altima with NY Plates BXV3914.

If you see him please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.