- The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying four suspects in connection to an early-morning attack and robbery in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that on Sunday, June 30, a 41-year-old man was in front of 2962 Fulton Street when the four suspects struck him in the head with a pan and then stole his phone before running away.

The victim suffered a facial laceration, spinal fracture, and bruises. EMS took him to Brookdale Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.