- One person was killed when a place crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that the plane, a Cessna 303, crashed into a home on South Smith Road in the hamlet of LaGrangeville, near Poughkeepsie.

Three people were on the plane when it crashed, one died and the other two survived.

The home had three residents in side when the plane crashed into it. One of the residents has not been located, while another has life threatening injures and a third person who was not injured.

None of the names of the victims have been released.

The plane took off from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, and was heading to Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangevile.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.