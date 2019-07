- Police are searching for two men who allegedly assaulted a 74-year-old man on the Upper West Side.

According to authorities, the two men were involved in a dispute with the victim on June 1 around 9 p.m. inside of a restaurant located at 2536 Broadway. One of the men punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, the second man then struck him with a chair. The men then fled the restaurant, heading east on 95th Street.

The victim sustained bruising and complained of pain due to the attack, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspects are described as:

Individual #1: Black male, approximately 18 years old, 5’10”, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers.

Individual #2: Black male, approximately 40 years old with a bald head, a beard and tattoos on his left forearm and right bicep. He was last seen wearing green camouflage pants, a black t-shirt and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the assault is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTIPS.

Police say all calls a strictly confidential.