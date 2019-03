- An NYPD officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Manhattan Thursday night.

A BMW going southbound on the FDR Drive struck the police officer near East 15th Street around 9 p.m., according to preliminary reports.

The car sped off and was later found abandoned on the Exit 5 ramp at Houston Street.

The officer reportedly suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital

The FDR is temporarily closed south of 23rd Street while police investigate.