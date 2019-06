- Several members of the notorious ‘Bloods’ street gang are accused of turning an abandoned Newark home into a “fast-food-style drive-through” for drugs.

According to the New Jersey District Attorney’s office, Shaheed Blake, 36, and Anderson Hutchinson, 37, led an enormous drug market that operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, pulling in roughly $10,000 a day in sales of heroin and crack cocaine.

“These defendants are charged with orchestrating and participating in a massive drug trafficking organization that pumped heroin and crack cocaine into the streets of Newark and surrounding areas virtually non-stop,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

The home, located at 921 South 20th Street, was described as “virtually impenetrable,” with all doors and windows boarded up and the only way to get in via a ladder leading to a second-floor window. Once someone entered the home, they would also pull the ladder in. Drugs would be sold through a small hole cut out of a first-floor outer wall.

The home is just two blocks from a school.

The defendants also allegedly stored narcotics, a communal cell phone used to operate the business and a collection of firearms and ammunition in a backyard shed.

“These arrests should serve as a warning to those who choose t plague and flood their communities with violence and rugs,” said ATF Newark Field Division Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson. “Their engagement in such crimes will bring the full force of the federal justice system against them.”