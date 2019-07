- A man who attempted to rape a 74-year-old woman after forcing his way into her home and striking her with a bottle has been arrested, police say.

Rodrigo Escamilla, 27, of Queens, is facing charges of attempted rape, assault, strangulation, burglary, criminal sex act, sex abuse and criminal possession with a weapon in connection to the attack.

Authorities say that on July 17, at approximately 1:20 a.m., the victim answered a knock at her door at an apartment building near 108th Street and 28th Avenue. When she did, Escamilla allegedly forced his way inside, knocked her to the ground, struck her in the head with a bottle and dragged her into her bedroom where he attempted to rape her before running away.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.