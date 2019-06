- The NYPD is searching for a man who they say sexually abused a woman who fell asleep on the subway in Brooklyn.

According to police, the woman was aboard a southbound Q train on June 2 at around 3 a.m. when she was awoken by an unknown man who placed his hand on her groin underneath her clothing.

The victim began screaming, causing the man to get off the train and run away.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance after the incident, is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30. He was last seen wearing a dark cap, white t-shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or via Twitter @NYPDTips.