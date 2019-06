- Authorities say they are searching for a man who attacked and attempted to sexually assault a woman early Saturday morning near Stuyvesant Oval in Manhattan.

According to police, the 20-year-old victim was walking just after 5 a.m. when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her by the neck. The victim resisted, but fell unconscious and collapsed to the ground.

The man then attempted to sexually assault her but fled when a good Samaritan came the victim’s aid, calling 911.

The man was last seen on foot headed west on 17th Street towards 2nd Avenue wearing a blue shirt and black jeans. Police released surveillance video that shows the man walking northbound on 1st Avenue and turning right onto East 16t Street, just before the incident.

The victim, who suffered abrasions to her forehead, neck and elbows, was transported to the hospital for evaluation.