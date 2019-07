- Police on Long Island are asking for help to locate a girl how has been missing for almost a month.

Nassau County Police say that Kendra Valasquez-Lemus, 14, was last seen leaving her Hempstead home at noon on June 17.

She was not reported missing to police until Tuesday, July 9.

She is described as Hispanic, 5'2" tall with brown eyes and long brown hair. Her clothing description and possible destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Juvenile contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. Police say that all callers will remain anonymous.

Police did not offer an explanation about why the girl was not reported missing for almost a month.