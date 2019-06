- A police department in New Jersey is investigating a horrific act of animal cruelty in which someone tossed two kittens out the window of an SUV.

Witnesses told police that the passenger of a Nissan Pathfinder threw two kittens into the road at the intersection of Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue on Saturday, June 22, at about 8 p.m.

A passing vehicle immediately ran over one kitten, police said. A passerby rescued the other kitten but it managed to escape and then ran into the woods. That person called 911.

Witnesses described the Nissan Pathfinder as an older model year with faded red paint and black roof racks, according to police.

If you have any information, you can call Detective Thomas Grosse at 732-349-0150, extension 1263.