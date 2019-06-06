< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411283741" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Forty-six ice cream trucks apparently operated by New York Ice Cream have been seized by law enforcement earlier this week after an investigation unveiled a scam that allowed the truck’s owners to rack up 22,000 violations and $4.5M in unpaid fines.</p> <p>According to the city’s complaint, the truck’s owners allegedly violated traffic safety laws, including running red lights, parking near fire hydrants and blocking pedestrian crosswalks. (Photo by Raffi Kirdi/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Dr. John,' funky New Orleans 'night-tripper' musician, dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KEVIN McGILL and CAIN BURDEAU, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dr. John, the New Orleans singer and piano player who blended black and white musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, died Thursday, his family said. He was 77.</p><p>In a statement released through his publicist, the family said Dr. John, who was born Mac Rebennack, died "toward the break of day" of a heart attack. They did not say where he died or give other details. He had not been seen in public much since late 2017, when he canceled several gigs. He had been resting at his New Orleans area home, publicist Karen Beninato said last year in an interview.</p><p>Memorial arrangements were being planned. "The family thanks all whom have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time," the statement said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/phone-companies-get-new-tools-to-fight-robocalls" title="Regulators give phone companies new tools to fight robocalls" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Phone_companies_can_now_block_robocalls__0_7361896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Phone_companies_can_now_block_robocalls__0_7361896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Phone_companies_can_now_block_robocalls__0_7361896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Phone_companies_can_now_block_robocalls__0_7361896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Phone_companies_can_now_block_robocalls__0_7361896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers' permission first." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Regulators give phone companies new tools to fight robocalls</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TALI ARBEL, AP Technology Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers' permission first.</p><p>The Federal Communications Commission's move could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls, which have exploded into a problem that pesters Americans on the level of billions of calls a month.</p><p>One caveat: Phone companies don't actually have to do anything, and they could start charging you if they do - just as they now charge for some caller ID features and other extras. The FCC expects phone companies to offer these tools for free, but it doesn't require them to.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/this-time-its-personal-the-top-rivalries-to-look-out-for-at-the-2019-womens-world-cup" title="This time it's personal: The top rivalries to look out for at the 2019 Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rivalries are as much a part of soccer as the ball and the grass, and many of the fiercest rivalries in the 2019 Women’s World Cup date back to before the game was even invented." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>This time it's personal: The top rivalries to look out for at the 2019 Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rivalries are as much a part of soccer as the ball and the grass, and many of the fiercest rivalries in the 2019 Women’s World Cup date back to before the game was even invented.</p><p>Part of the joy of the game is redemption from a stinging defeat, and since there are four years between each World Cup Tournament, teams really have time to reflect on those losses, which means sometimes things get personal.</p><p>Here are some of the top rivalries everyone will be looking out for as some of the world’s best athletes represent their countries this summer in France.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> 