- Police in New York are asking for the public's assistance to find a man wanted for raping an elderly woman in Queens.

They say the attack took place about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The 78-year-old woman was asleep inside a Brookville Blvd. house when a man broke in and raped her.

Police say the man they are looking for is 30-year-old Ryan Bayard. He is 5'10" and 180 pounds. They say he has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.