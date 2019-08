- The NYPD is searching for two suspects who allegedly shot two men in the Bronx on August 23.

According to authorities, the suspects approached the victims in front of 260 Brook Avenue just before 6 p.m. and fired several shots at them before running away towards East 137th Street and Saint Annes Avenue.

One of the victims, a 41-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm, white the other, a 33-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his groin and buttock. Both victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital where they are currently in stable condition.

The suspects are described as:

A Hispanic male, thin build, light complexion, 5’6” and wearing eye glasses. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap and white and blue sneakers.

A Hispanic male, roughly 200 lbs., 5’8” with a medium complexion and close-cut black hair. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a light blue t-shirt and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.