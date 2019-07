- Police have arrested man who they saw threw urine on a subway conductor and a bus driver in the Bronx.

Brandon Jobson, 22, of Brooklyn, allegedly approached a 43-year-old on-duty conductor inside of the Brook Avenue 6 train station at roughly 10:30 p.m. and doused her with urine he had in a container before fleeing to the street. The victim was treated and released from Westchester Square Hospital.

A little under an hour later, Jobson allegedly threw urine on a 43-year-old on-duty MTA Bus Operator while she was driving a northbound Bx2 bus before fleeing. The victim was treated and released from Lincoln Hospital.

Jobson has been charged with two counts of assault.