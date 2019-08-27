WASHINGTON (AP) - Racism in America is institutional and it is a "white man's problem," Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday, arguing that the way to attack the issue is to defeat President Donald Trump and shame the racists he has emboldened.
Taking aim at incendiary racial appeals by Trump, Biden told a small group of reporters that a president's words can "appeal to the worst damn instincts of human nature" just as they can move markets or take a nation into war.
Biden is leading his Democratic challengers for the presidential nomination in almost all polls, largely because of the support of black voters who have formed the foundation of his advantage.