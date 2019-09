- Sing Sing Correctional Facility was built in 1825 and has been housing some of New York’s most hardened criminals ever since.

Now, a new museum will spotlight its history, along with the men that lived there as well as the staff and administrators that ran the prison.

“We’re looking at making a mock cell block, exhibits about some of the uniforms, the way folks lived, the actual cell construction,” said Sean Pica, Executive Director of Hudson Link for Higher Education. “There’s going to be a lot of different moving pieces, as well as a space for the community to operate out of as well.”

Along with the museum, a new program will train inmates to be gardeners, all part of the prison’s mission to rehabilitate inmates.

The museum is expected to open in 2025.