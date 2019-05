- Police in New York are looking for a couple accused of stabbing a Manhattan pizzeria worker who tried breaking up a dispute.

The NYPD says it happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday at the Carve Pizzeria on 8th Ave. in Midtown.

A 61-year-old male employee attempted to intervene during a verbal dispute between the unidentified couple and another customer. The dispute escalated into an actual fight. The employee intervened and that's when police say she stabbed him in the stomach with an unknown object.

The couple then took off down 8th Avenue.

EMS took the pizzeria worker to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition.

Police released images of the couple they are looking for. They are both described as white. The man was wearing a gray hooded shirt and was carrying a backpack. The woman was wearing blue jeans, a dark waist-length jacket and black and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say that all calls are kept strictly confidential.